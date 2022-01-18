David Schwimmer returns in TSB campaign
The ads, by McCann London, promote TSB’s Spend and Save Current Account
18 January 2022
“Savings that sneak up on you” sees David Schwimmer return to compel the nation once again to achieve money confidence with the help of TSB’s Spend and Save Current Account.
The film shows the celebrity on a tenacious quest to show TSB customers that savings really can sneak up on them every time they spend on their TSB debit card.
In each scene, the Friends star adopts a series of ludicrous, homemade disguises as he observes TSB customers spending money. Just like the savings accumulating out of sight, David is busy in the background as he tells us all about the Spend and Save current account and how it can help your savings grow without you even realising it.
From a beauty salon chair to a petrol station sunglasses stand and a restaurant painting, the disguises become more absurd as the ad goes on, with Schwimmer’s eventual reveal being the spoiler alert we all saw coming.
The campaign is the second year of the bank’s brand and creative platform, “Life Made More”, which brings a human-touch to transactions.
The 40” hero film and campaign was produced by Biscuit and shot by Jeff Low and plays out on TV, VOD and social on 18th January. All creative was written and art directed by Rich Holmes and Zac Ellis.
The media strategy is aimed at evolving the way TSB approaches AV, through technology and data. By targeting consumers through utilisation of TSB’s first-party data via Infosum, and by mapping over-indexing postcodes identified using Skyrise technology, the campaign will reach consumers who are more receptive to product messages.
Schwimmer said: “I was delighted to be invited back for the next instalment of Life Made More. Not only has the campaign moved on, it’s gotten funnier. Simple, memorable, and just the right amount of silly. What’s not to like?”
Emma Springham, chief marketing officer of TSB, added: “It has been a real pleasure working with David Schwimmer on this campaign. He effortlessly brings the features of our Spend and Save product to life through the 'savings that sneak up on you' theme. David's personality and warmth helps to further cement our brand platform ‘Life Made More’.”
Alexei Berwitz and Rob Webster, creative directors at McCann London said: “TSB’s Spend and Save current account is such a smart product, and “Savings that sneak up on you” helps land it in the imagination of consumers. Thanks to TSB for spotting the potential, and for letting the team take it through the line, both with Mr Schwimmer and beyond.”
Credits
Project Name: Savings that Sneak up on you
Client Name: TSB Bank
TSB:
Chief Marketing Officer: Emma Springham
Head of Brand, Content and Social Media - Keith Gulliver
Senior Manager: Brand and Campaigns - Nicholas Lancaster
Brand Campaign Manager - Fiona Gillespie
Marketing Manager - Rosie Willmott
Senior Manager Brand, Partnerships and Social Media - Emma Beckingsale-Smith
Social Media and Content Manager - Stuart Chapman
McCann London
Creative Agency: McCann London
Chief Creative Officers: Laurence Thomson & Rob Doubal
Chief Strategy Officer: Theo Izzard-Brown
Executive Creative Directors: Ray Shaughnessy & Dan Norris
Creative Directors: Rob Webster & Alexei Berwitz
Lead Senior Creatives: Richard Holmes & Zac Ellis
Managing Partner: Tom Ghiden
Business Director: Leyla Bell
Senior Account Manager: Vicky Humphries
Project Manager: Leuvon Van Der Leeuw & Dominic Kozlowski
Planning Director: Natalie Lau
Senior Planner: Emily Ellis & Rebecca Arnold
Comms Planning Partner: Lee Ramsey
Head of Design: Lisa Carrana
Designers: David Coates & Sean Cornell
Craft
Chief Production Officer: Sergio Lopez
Head of Integrated Production: Sophie Chapman-Andrews
Executive Producer: Amos Usiskin
Senior Producer: Rebecca Wilford
Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks UK
Director: Jeff Low
Producer: Kwok Yau
MD: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean
Exec Producer: Hanna Bayatti
Head of Production: Samantha Chitty
Production Manager: Sol Jonas Mackinlay
Director of Photography: Alex Melman
Production Designer: Gregg Shoulder
Offline Editing: Shift Post
Editor: Saam Hodivala
Colourist: Luke Morrison
Post Production and VFX: ETC
Sound Engineer: Parv Thind
Casting and Talent Procurement (ITB)
Senior Account Director – Jan Taubert
VIP Senior Account Manager - Abi Bryant