David Schwimmer returns in TSB campaign

In each scene, the Friends star adopts a series of ludicrous, homemade disguises as he observes TSB customers spending money. Just like the savings accumulating out of sight, David is busy in the background as he tells us all about the Spend and Save current account and how it can help your savings grow without you even realising it.

From a beauty salon chair to a petrol station sunglasses stand and a restaurant painting, the disguises become more absurd as the ad goes on, with Schwimmer’s eventual reveal being the spoiler alert we all saw coming.

The campaign is the second year of the bank’s brand and creative platform, “Life Made More”, which brings a human-touch to transactions.

The 40” hero film and campaign was produced by Biscuit and shot by Jeff Low and plays out on TV, VOD and social on 18th January. All creative was written and art directed by Rich Holmes and Zac Ellis.

The media strategy is aimed at evolving the way TSB approaches AV, through technology and data. By targeting consumers through utilisation of TSB’s first-party data via Infosum, and by mapping over-indexing postcodes identified using Skyrise technology, the campaign will reach consumers who are more receptive to product messages.

Schwimmer said: “I was delighted to be invited back for the next instalment of Life Made More. Not only has the campaign moved on, it’s gotten funnier. Simple, memorable, and just the right amount of silly. What’s not to like?”

Emma Springham, chief marketing officer of TSB, added: “It has been a real pleasure working with David Schwimmer on this campaign. He effortlessly brings the features of our Spend and Save product to life through the 'savings that sneak up on you' theme. David's personality and warmth helps to further cement our brand platform ‘Life Made More’.”

Alexei Berwitz and Rob Webster, creative directors at McCann London said: “TSB’s Spend and Save current account is such a smart product, and “Savings that sneak up on you” helps land it in the imagination of consumers. Thanks to TSB for spotting the potential, and for letting the team take it through the line, both with Mr Schwimmer and beyond.”

Credits

Project Name: Savings that Sneak up on you

Client Name: TSB Bank

