Atomic London lends a hand to small businesses
The new campaign brings levity to an otherwise serious subject
19 January 2022
Atomic London and Funding Circle — the UK’s largest SME loan platform — is launching a new brand campaign.
"Get A Lending Hand" takes serious subject matter and brings it into absurdity by using a set of highly distinctive purple arms as a metaphor to illustrate how Funding Circle can provide a helping hand for.
The humorous spot was created by Atomic London after the independent creative agency was appointed following a month-long competitive pitch process.
Funding Circle, which combines machine learning, technology and data to revolutionise the small business borrowing experience, has become hugely popular over the last few years. As such, the platform was keen to cement their position as the UK’s top SME loan platform.
Jo Casley, head of brand campaigns at Funding Circle said: “We are currently at a really interesting time in our business journey. Having been at the forefront of supporting small businesses through the pandemic it was important for our next campaign to go back to our roots and remind consumers why Funding Circle was founded in the first place. The ‘Get A Lending Hand’ campaign does just that, perfectly symbolising the transformational effect a loan from Funding Circle can have on a business, as well as showing that we are on hand to help every step of the way.”
Dave Henderson, ECD at Atomic London added: “Getting a business loan can sometimes be a daunting and somewhat overwhelming experience, however with Funding Circle’s unique offering this isn’t the case. We wanted to capture this in our creative idea, focusing on the joys of elevating a business via a loan by providing humour in a laid-back manner. Our purple lending hand assets will ensure Funding Circle is easily recognisable, making it distinctive from other Financial Services brands and helping to form the all-important memory structures in peoples’ minds.”
The brand campaign and purple arm assets will live across the entire customer journey, from TV all the way through to direct marketing, social and the website.
