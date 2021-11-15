Dick and Angel Strawbridge star in Homebase Christmas ad
Spot by Atomic London showcases Homebases's range of Christmas gifts
15 November 2021
Homebase has launched its festive campaign, ‘It’s Showtime’, featuring a feel-good launch ad with brand ambassadors and TV presenters Dick and Angel Strawbridge – the first time they have appeared in a Homebase TV ad since being recruited earlier this year.
The spot, by Atomic London, shows Dick and Angel sneaking past security into a Homebase store after opening hours to give the place a little Christmas spirit by giving it a full makeover.
The two of them get to work creating a wonderland, showcasing the wide range of products that Homebase has to offer during the festive period, from sparkly wallpaper to jazzy baubles and Christmas trees.
Getting carried away in all the excitement, Dick and Angel’s time is cut short by the store team arriving for their morning shift, both shocked and slightly confused by the magical wonderland that has suddenly appeared overnight.
Following the launch ad, the campaign will run across all of Homebase’s key channels and touchpoints. It will also feature a bespoke content programme that will run across digital and social channels, featuring Dick and Angel sharing seasonal and festive how-to’s and tips.
Dave Henderson, executive creative director at Atomic London, said “When you think of home improvement, you think Homebase. But until now, when you think Christmas you might not have automatically thought Homebase. I think this campaign changes that. Having the brilliant Dick and Angel feature in this year’s campaign helps add that extra bit of sparkle and some much needed festive feel good that will encourage people to make the most of their homes this season.”
Lisa Tickle, director of marketing and digital at Homebase, added “With so much excitement building, hosting a great Christmas can be an overwhelming prospect. It’s a bit like the pressure of putting on a show – making sure the lights, the decorations and the entertainment are all spot on. Dick and Angel are the best partners to help our customers know exactly what they will need from Homebase to achieve the perfect Christmas.”
‘It’s Showtime’ is the second Christmas campaign that Atomic London has created for the brand across their brand platform ‘Feels Good To Be Home’. It follows the 'Monster Fairy' campaign that was launched in 2019.
