Atomic debuts work for East Midlands Railway

The multi-channel campaign, created by Atomic London, launches today and features a new brand character - ‘Miles’.

Miles is an aubergine-coloured puppet in the shape of an ‘M’ and is designed to the embodiment of the brand showcasing the enjoyment of a train journey with EMR.

The launch ad features Miles on his journey into London St Pancras, showing him seated in one of the EMR carriages enjoying the comforts of his train journey.

Slightly bemused fellow passengers look on as Miles drifts into his own imaginary world. He gets carried away with his dance floor ‘moves’, enjoys a high-tea picnic, and has a close encounter with a Jurassic character from his favourite novel. He revels in the journey before arriving swiftly at St Pancras Station.