Atomic debuts work for East Midlands Railway
East Midlands Railway (EMR) has gone live with a new brand campaign ‘Let’s Roll’ to launch the new franchise that links the East Midlands with London
18 October 2021
The multi-channel campaign, created by Atomic London, launches today and features a new brand character - ‘Miles’.
Miles is an aubergine-coloured puppet in the shape of an ‘M’ and is designed to the embodiment of the brand showcasing the enjoyment of a train journey with EMR.
The launch ad features Miles on his journey into London St Pancras, showing him seated in one of the EMR carriages enjoying the comforts of his train journey.
Slightly bemused fellow passengers look on as Miles drifts into his own imaginary world. He gets carried away with his dance floor ‘moves’, enjoys a high-tea picnic, and has a close encounter with a Jurassic character from his favourite novel. He revels in the journey before arriving swiftly at St Pancras Station.
The ad was directed by Mark Denton and breaks today (Monday 18 October).
Dave Henderson, ECD at Atomic London said: “Creating Miles and the new brand platform ‘Let’s Roll’ for EMR has been an amazing journey. We wanted to create something that was highly distinctive and stood out in the category. We think this campaign does exactly that.”
Jenna Cowie, head of revenue & marketing at EMR added: “One of the big things about working with Mark Denton and the Atomic team is that they absolutely pushed us out of our comfort zone. It was fair to say what we’ve created is very different to what you would expect not only from East Midlands Railway but also the category. We can’t wait to share the campaign and see the reaction from our customers.”
The campaign will feature across the entire customer journey. It will be the first of many campaigns following Miles across the country.
Credits
ECD: Dave Henderson
Creative Directors: Matt Welch & Simon Welch
Producer: Ben Catford / Alex Coxhill
Business Director: Solomon Gauthier
Account Director Catherine Martyn
Production Company: Thomas Thomas Films
Director: Mark Denton
Executive Producer: Philippa Thomas
Producer: Trent Simpson
Production Manager: Matt Bulaitis
DOP - Miniatures: Joe Giacomet
DOP - Live Action: Denis Crossan
Editor: Matthew Prickett
Post Production: JAM VFX