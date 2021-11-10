Applications for BFS 2022 are open NOW!

The award-winning ADcademy from Brixton Finishing School is back for 2022 with a new outreach campaign but with the same goal as always: to up-skill under-represented talent from across the UK in the basics of advertising, marketing, creative and digital and secure them a role in the industry.

Our two, free, virtual courses, ADcademy - Exploring the Industry as well as our amazing short course, ADcademy - Media & Digital, are delivered by leading names in the industry and teach the required knowledge, professional skills, CV development and profile building that will help under-represented talent secure their dream role and ‘win at work’.

The virtual, self-paced learning is supported by our brand NEW employability bootcamp, ‘ADcelerate After Dark’ running across 4 weeks from 21st February through to 17th March, with at least three hours of live sessions per week. This live learning experience is designed to give participants the confidence and work-ready mindset to go out there and land their dream job.

Employer partners look for talent directly from this event, and past ADcelerate courses have been rated 9.65/10 by participants.

In 2021 we had resounding success, placing over 80 graduates into roles in the industry and in 2022, we want to support even more underrepresented talent in taking their first steps into the world of advertising, media, creative and digital.

We are currently live and registrations are open. To sign up today, participants can visit: https://www.theadcademy.org/

Any questions? Please contact kris@brixtonfinishingschool.org