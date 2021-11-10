Brixton Finishing School's Ad-Cademy launches online Media and Digital course

Brixton Finishing School’s award winning AD-Cademy has launched a free “Media and Digital” course to upskill 18-25 year olds from all across the UK in the basics of media and digital advertising.

The virtual course is designed to tell participants about the many different roles and disciplines in this space as well as introducing them to potential employers.

The AD-Cademy’s aim is to ensure the progression of multicultural and white working class talent into the media and digital industries.

The curriculum, delivered virtually by leading names in the media and digital industries, teaches the required knowledge, professional skills, CV development and profile building that will help them ‘win at work’.

The virtual learning is supported by an employability bootcamp - ‘AD-Celerate Week’ - running from Monday 29th November through to Friday 3rd December. This week-long, live learning experience is designed to give participants the confidence and work-ready mindset to go out there and land their dream job. Employer partners look for talent directly from this event.

The Media and Digital course opens nationwide today. To sign up now, visit www.theadcademy.org or contact harry@brixtonfinishingschool.org with any questions.