BBC Creative U is a 10-week masterclass in advertising hosted and taught by BBC Creative to improve the diversity of talent entering the advertising industry.

The first programme will take place every Wednesday from 4-6pm and be available to ethnic minority candidates aged 18+. The programme will run for the next three years.

The course will provide students with the necessary skills and contacts to start a career in advertising.

Throughout the 10 weeks students will learn the fundamentals of idea generation, strategy, copywriting and art direction, with masterclasses from experts from across the BBC and beyond.