TBWA\London returns to Cheddar Town in new spot

The work, for Mini Cheddars Crunchlets, tells the story of a sinister world where cheeses need to watch their backs

By Creative Salon

04 February 2022

A new animation by TBWA\London for Mini Cheddars Crunchlets returns to Cheddar Town, a fictional place featured in a previous campaign “Welcome to Cheddar Town”.

The creative tells the tale of cheeses in peril, with the light-hearted ad once again welcoming audiences to the colourful, if not slightly sinister world of Cheddar Town, in which cheeses need to watch their backs for fear of being turned into Mini Cheddars by the townsfolk. 

This time however, in a fortunate twist, they accidentally invent a new Mini Cheddars product as a result of a skydiving accident in a dark and humorous twist on a classic “making of/ product origin” story.

The work ends with the with the strapline: Airy, Crunchy, Mini Cheddary,

The campaign has been created by Paddy Paddison and Cyndall McInerey and media was planned and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Credits:

Agency - TBWA\London

Client - pladis

Brand - Mini Cheddars

Product - Crunchlets

Creative Directors - Ben Brazier & Johnny Ruthven

Creatives - Cyndall McInerney & Paddy Paddison

Business Director - Emma French

Strategy Director - Grace Wallace

Senior Account Manager - Chris Johnson

Account Manager - Justin So 

Account Executive - Tabitha Clark

Producers - Poppy Manning & Anya Culling

Production company - Blink 

Director - Robert Strange

Producer - Dom Thompson Talbot

Sound - Tom Heddy @ Wave

Design  - TBWA\London

