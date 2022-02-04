TBWA\London returns to Cheddar Town in new spot

The creative tells the tale of cheeses in peril, with the light-hearted ad once again welcoming audiences to the colourful, if not slightly sinister world of Cheddar Town, in which cheeses need to watch their backs for fear of being turned into Mini Cheddars by the townsfolk.

This time however, in a fortunate twist, they accidentally invent a new Mini Cheddars product as a result of a skydiving accident in a dark and humorous twist on a classic “making of/ product origin” story.

The work ends with the with the strapline: Airy, Crunchy, Mini Cheddary,

The campaign has been created by Paddy Paddison and Cyndall McInerey and media was planned and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

