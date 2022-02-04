TBWA\London returns to Cheddar Town in new spot
The work, for Mini Cheddars Crunchlets, tells the story of a sinister world where cheeses need to watch their backs
04 February 2022
A new animation by TBWA\London for Mini Cheddars Crunchlets returns to Cheddar Town, a fictional place featured in a previous campaign “Welcome to Cheddar Town”.
The creative tells the tale of cheeses in peril, with the light-hearted ad once again welcoming audiences to the colourful, if not slightly sinister world of Cheddar Town, in which cheeses need to watch their backs for fear of being turned into Mini Cheddars by the townsfolk.
This time however, in a fortunate twist, they accidentally invent a new Mini Cheddars product as a result of a skydiving accident in a dark and humorous twist on a classic “making of/ product origin” story.
The work ends with the with the strapline: Airy, Crunchy, Mini Cheddary,
The campaign has been created by Paddy Paddison and Cyndall McInerey and media was planned and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD.
Credits:
Agency - TBWA\London
Client - pladis
Brand - Mini Cheddars
Product - Crunchlets
Creative Directors - Ben Brazier & Johnny Ruthven
Creatives - Cyndall McInerney & Paddy Paddison
Business Director - Emma French
Strategy Director - Grace Wallace
Senior Account Manager - Chris Johnson
Account Manager - Justin So
Account Executive - Tabitha Clark
Producers - Poppy Manning & Anya Culling
Production company - Blink
Director - Robert Strange
Producer - Dom Thompson Talbot
Sound - Tom Heddy @ Wave
Design - TBWA\London