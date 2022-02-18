Work of the Week: Holidays

This week’s work, understandably, centred on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is often maligned as a ‘fake’ holiday. But just how fake is it? One story about the beginnings of Valentine’s Day is the martydom of St. Valentine, who was imprisoned and summarily executed in Rome for ministering to Christians in the third century, something which was certainly not allowed in the Roman Empire at the time.

Legend has it that the imprisoned St. Valentine wrote to the jailer’s daughter a letter signed “Your Valentine”, as a farewell before his execution – and thus Valentine’s Day was born.

This romanticising of the tale actually arose in the 18th century, but when it comes to storytelling and meaning, who is to say what is and what isn’t true?

For some, today (18 February) is Friday. For the people of The Gambia, however, it marks their Independence Day from the British in 1965. In Nepal, it marks Democracy Day and the overthrowing of the Rana dynasty in 1951. In Iceland, today is Wife’s Day; next week (22 February) there’s National Margherita Day in the US.

National Lasagna Day. National IPA Day. National Cookie Day. The list is seemingly endless, and with good reason – many of these holidays are made up by brands themselves. Take National Drive-Thru Day, created by the fast-food chain Jack in the Box, or National Underwear Day, from the online underwear retailer Freshpair.

Does this matter? Not particularly, all days are made up to a certain degree. But what it shows is a human craving for storytelling, and many holidays are only as real as the stories they help tell.

With that in mind, here’s our members’ best work from this week.