Ebay Creates A Cheeky Renaissance Cherub Called 'Cubid'

A new campaign by McCann London for eBay brings 'Cubid' - a cheeky renaissance cherub and self-confessed anti-hero of Valentine's Day, who understands that some folk prefer the latest Yeezy V2s over a nuked ready meal for two. Cubid knows that the stuff people actually long for is sitting in their Watch Lists and that while dates might let you down, your YSL handbag never will.

The new campaign invites you to share a link to that Watch List item you've been longing for in the hope that Cubid might strike a winning bid on your one true love this Valentine’s.

He'll be striking from today on February 14 across eBay social channels, using the hashtag #eBayCubid, bidding on much-loved Watch List items and surprising lovers of lovely things. The campaign launches with social media support from McCann LIVE and That Lot.

Link to social sites the work will be live on: https://twitter.com/eBay_UK

CREDITS

eBay:

Chief Marketing Officer: Eve Williams

Head of Brand Marketing: Alex Allcott

Social & Influencer Lead: Mary Cleary

Social Marketing Manager: Jack Francis

Social & Influencer Executive: Alice Brimicombe

McCann London

Creative Agency: McCann London

Chief Creative Officers: Laurence Thomson & Rob Doubal

Chief Strategy Officer: Theo Izzard-Brown

Executive Creative Directors: Ray Shaughnessy & Dan Norris

Creative Directors: Matt Searle & Olly Wood

Senior Creative: Richard Morgan

Senior Creative: Christopher McKee

Global Business Lead: Sailesh Jani

Business Director: Tom Oliver

Senior Account Manager: Katie Dumbrell

Strategy Director: Natalie Lau

Project Director: Nicole Robinson-Spaude

Project Manager: Neil Tingey

Account Associate: Sasha Semple

McCann Manchester

Head of Live: Calum Macdonald-ball

Social Designer & Art Director: Mike McGuinness

Copywriter: Hannah Tudor

Senior Digital Content Operator: Stuart Lowndes

That Lot

Social Agency: That Lot

Creative Director: Adam Amos-Stone

Creative: Joe Smart

Account Director: Rosie Shipp

Account Manager: Arthur Hepburn