Salon Selection
Work of the Week: Women
The best creative, curated
11 March 2022
This week the world celebrated International Women's Day and brands from across the board put out statements and creative that addressed a lot of inequalities still in existence today.
Whether it be the pensions gap (as highlighted by Scottish Widows), or the idea that so many tech devices are designed by men for men, this week was full of lessons; clearly there is still a long way to go in our pursuit of equality.
If you want to take a look at some of the best work created by our industry’s female stars, then read this piece we published earlier this week. And below is this week's best creative, curated.
"Smart Bodies", Elvie and Mother
Femtech brand Elvie spotlighted the amazing biological complexity of women, beyond their aesthetic value.
Featuring Eva Lazarus, a multi-genre artist and breastfeeding mother, the spot shows the freedom technology can bring.
"The Payment is Just the Start", Barclaycard Business and Droga5
This humorous creative for a payment system raises philosophical questions about what makes a hardware store a hardware store.
The result is something bold, different and undoubtedly intriguing.
Scottish Widows
"Pension Gap", Scottish Widows and Zenith and Adam&eveDDB
For International Women's Day, Scottish Widows, creatively uses idents to get its point across.
During half-time breaks on Channel 4, its familiar announcer will inform viewers that the show has concluded, but only for female viewers: meaning women only are seeing half of the show. After a short pause, the voiceover continues, “Frustrating? What’s more frustrating is that on average women are retiring with only half the pension of men”.
The Mood Hotel
"The Mood Hotel", Argos and The&Partnership
Argos and Pinterest joined forces to launch The Mood Hotel - a concept hotel curated using interior design products from the high street brand, based on the interiors trends emerging from Pinterest’s annual trends report and designed by The&Partnership.
1/3The Vagina Museum
2/3The Vagina Museum
3/3The Vagina Museum
"Neighbours", The Vagina Museum and The Or
An eye-catching, statement-led piece of OOH for the upcoming opening of the Vagina Museum in Bethnel Green, London.