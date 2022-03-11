Work of the Week: Women

This week the world celebrated International Women's Day and brands from across the board put out statements and creative that addressed a lot of inequalities still in existence today.

Whether it be the pensions gap (as highlighted by Scottish Widows), or the idea that so many tech devices are designed by men for men, this week was full of lessons; clearly there is still a long way to go in our pursuit of equality.

If you want to take a look at some of the best work created by our industry’s female stars, then read this piece we published earlier this week. And below is this week's best creative, curated.