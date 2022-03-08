Female Creatives Reveal Their Finest Work

Helen Rhodes, executive creative director, BBH London

It's hard to choose my favourite creative so I've gone for the dumbest, and when i say 'dumb' I mean that in the best possible sense. Saying something is dumb is a big compliment in my book. If you can have a very dumb idea and then commit to it and execute it to the nth degree then more often than not you’ll have struck gold.

I mean, this wasn’t the approach of filmic greats such as Hitchcock and Kubrick but what do they know about shifting buckets of fried chicken or trying to help Americans do their taxes?

Which leads me nicely to my choice, "TurboTax". This is a campaign myself, Jonathan Marshall and Derek Ho conceived to tell the great American public that they could do their taxes for free. Free as a proposition is pretty well trodden, so we wanted to do something different that went all in.

Taxes to Americans are like gout to an overweight, 19th century gent. They come around once a year and are similarly painful. However, if you can make it a touch more pleasant by making it free then that’s all people want to hear. And if all they want to hear is that it’s free then we thought let’s just tell them that, and nothing else. So we recreated recognisable moments such as the dramatic closing speech of a lawyer and the tense final of a spelling bee, but instead of hearing the usual dialogue we replaced it with the word ‘free’. Everything else in the scene was meticulously cast, art directed, and performed to be true to the moment we were recreating. We even went to the trouble of writing the real dialogue so we knew we had the right number of frees and the intonation of each free would be right. This level of craft and attention to detail is what makes the campaign.

We also executed this idea across a whole host of other media, radio, social, digital, and even a custom made New York Times crossword puzzle, which I’m sure had half of Manhattan stumped. All that's left to say is "Free, free free free."