Barclaycard Business targets SMEs in new film by Droga5

The launch film opens in a hardware store with a business owner winding down what feels like a typical bank ad for Barclaycard Business. The logo appears, signalling the end of the ad. But the footage keeps rolling as a customer engages her in what seems to be a completely irrelevant yet strangely intriguing philosophical debate. It eventually winds back to payments and at the mention of her business, the SME owner snaps back to camera to continue the ad, because "the payment part is just the start".

Chris Russell and Ahmed Ellabib were the creatives on the campaign, which was directed by Jeff Low through Biscuit Filmworks.

The campaign includes 30” TVC spots across Sky from this month, as well as OOH, press and social which went live at the start of the new year. The second phase of activity will begin in June with a new 30” TVC spot.

CREDITS

Client: Barclaycard Business

Agency: Droga5 London

CCO: David Kolbusz

Creatives: Chris Russell and Ahmed Ellabib

Director: Jeff Low, Biscuit Filmworks