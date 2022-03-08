Barclaycard Business targets SMEs in new film by Droga5
Barclaycard Business is positioning itself as the go-to partner for all SMEs
08 March 2022
Droga5 has created a campaign for Barclaycard Business to get small businesses rethinking what payments can do for their company.
The campaign is based on the insight that most business owners think of payments in a purely transactional way, which often discounts all the other benefits payments can do for their operation, such as help manage their stock better, improve cash flow and develop relationships with suppliers. They can even protect customers from fraud.
The launch film opens in a hardware store with a business owner winding down what feels like a typical bank ad for Barclaycard Business. The logo appears, signalling the end of the ad. But the footage keeps rolling as a customer engages her in what seems to be a completely irrelevant yet strangely intriguing philosophical debate. It eventually winds back to payments and at the mention of her business, the SME owner snaps back to camera to continue the ad, because "the payment part is just the start".
Chris Russell and Ahmed Ellabib were the creatives on the campaign, which was directed by Jeff Low through Biscuit Filmworks.
The campaign includes 30” TVC spots across Sky from this month, as well as OOH, press and social which went live at the start of the new year. The second phase of activity will begin in June with a new 30” TVC spot.
CREDITS
Client: Barclaycard Business
Agency: Droga5 London
CCO: David Kolbusz
Creatives: Chris Russell and Ahmed Ellabib
Director: Jeff Low, Biscuit Filmworks