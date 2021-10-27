Grace Jones Highlights The Hypocrisy Of Cool In New Barclaycard Campaign

Barclaycard has enlisted the help of one of the world’s most iconic stars in new campaign that makes fun of new ‘trendy’ payment services.

In a new spot by Droga5, Grace Jones asks the question: “Why does everything need to be cool these days?”.

The humorous ad is a showreel of those who try a bit too hard to play it cool, with Jones admonishing the fact that everything these days has to be cool, even pets. Later, a cowboy attempts to pay with a triangle-shaped "Kool Kredit" card, the use of a ‘k’ a clear nod to a certain rival brand: Klarna.