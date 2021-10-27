Grace Jones Highlights The Hypocrisy Of Cool In New Barclaycard Campaign
The pop icon makes fun of those who try a little bit too hard in latest spot
27 October 2021
Barclaycard has enlisted the help of one of the world’s most iconic stars in new campaign that makes fun of new ‘trendy’ payment services.
In a new spot by Droga5, Grace Jones asks the question: “Why does everything need to be cool these days?”.
The humorous ad is a showreel of those who try a bit too hard to play it cool, with Jones admonishing the fact that everything these days has to be cool, even pets. Later, a cowboy attempts to pay with a triangle-shaped "Kool Kredit" card, the use of a ‘k’ a clear nod to a certain rival brand: Klarna.
The 30’ second spot culminates with Jones explaining the fact that when it comes to money, cool is irrelevant.
Klarna is a “Buy Now Pay Later” (BNPL) rival to Barclaycard, a market the company entered in April when it extended a deal with Amazon to provide point-of-sale financing on its e-commerce platform.
The campaign will run across TV, social media and OOH. The outdoor executions ask questions that scrutinize other payment services, such as: “Did your new trainers help you improve your credit score?” and “When they say ‘pay later,’ how much ‘later’ is ‘later’?”
Andreas Nilsson directed the ad through production company Biscuit Filmworks.
CREDITS:
Agency: Droga5 London
Chief Creative Officer: David Kolbusz
Creative Director: Matt Hubbard Design
Director: Stephanie McArdle
Director: Andreas Nilsson
Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks