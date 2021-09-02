Droga5 Barclaycard Helena Bonham Carter

Droga5 Takes Helena Bonham Carter To Paradise In Barclaycard Ad

Directed by David Kolbusz, the campaign showcases Barclaycard's commitment to small businesses

By Creative Salon

02 September 2021

For its latest campaign, Barclaycard has enlisted the help of a real business owner, and an unexpected star customer - Helena Bonham Carter.

Wasel Ali, owner of Paradise restaurant is a man who, like Barclaycard, believes that ‘Every Customer Matters’. Whether a customer is Helena Bonham Carter or a local, they all get the ‘Paradise’ treatment.

The short film has Wasel tell the true story of the time this theory was put to the test, when Helena Bonham Carter actually showed up and ordered a take-away.

The campaign has been created by Droga5 and the agency’s chief creative officer, David Kolbusz, directed it.

The 60” and 30” adverts will be running across video-on-demand and online video in paid, targeted media. The campaign starts on September 1 and runs until the end of October.

CREDITS

Agency: Droga5 London

Chief Creative Officer: David Kolbusz

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Director: David Kolbusz

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.