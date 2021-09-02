Droga5 Takes Helena Bonham Carter To Paradise In Barclaycard Ad

For its latest campaign, Barclaycard has enlisted the help of a real business owner, and an unexpected star customer - Helena Bonham Carter.

Wasel Ali, owner of Paradise restaurant is a man who, like Barclaycard, believes that ‘Every Customer Matters’. Whether a customer is Helena Bonham Carter or a local, they all get the ‘Paradise’ treatment.

The short film has Wasel tell the true story of the time this theory was put to the test, when Helena Bonham Carter actually showed up and ordered a take-away.

The campaign has been created by Droga5 and the agency’s chief creative officer, David Kolbusz, directed it.

The 60” and 30” adverts will be running across video-on-demand and online video in paid, targeted media. The campaign starts on September 1 and runs until the end of October.