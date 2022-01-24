"Prom" by Droga5 for Alexa shows the power of old memories
The Amazon spot illustrates how Alexa-enabled devices can help anyone, regardless of age or ability
24 January 2022
Droga5's "Prom" spot from Amazon takes viewers back in time to see a young man in a tuxedo enter a 1950s prom.
The classic track ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’ by The Flamingos is playing in the background as he walks over to a girl.
As the couple dance under the lights, the creative transitions to them in the present day. Now in their 70s, they are dancing to that same song at home, just like they did at their prom all those years ago.
As the song comes to an end, we realise that the women’s memory of the event seems to fade with it. Her partner asks Alexa to play their favourite song again, and the music and associated memories bring a light back into her eyes as she remembers their first dance once again.
CREDITS
AMAZON ALEXA
Client: Amazon
Brand: Alexa
Title: Prom
Amazon Global Chief Creative Officer: Simon Morris
Amazon Executive Director of Global: Creative Jo Shoesmith
Amazon Group Creative Director: Colin Gaul
AGENCY
Chief Creative Officer: David Kolbusz
Executive Creative Director: Shelley Smoler
Creatives: Ethan Bennett, Liam Crerar
Managing Director: Heather Cuss
Account Director: Max Levine
Senior Account Manager: Rob Henderson
Head of Strategy: Damien Le Castrec
Head of Production: Chris Watling, Peter Montgomery
Agency Producer: Josh Sanders
Agency Assistant Producer: Manon Rees
PRODUCTION
Production Company: Park Pictures, LA
Director: Lance Acord
Executive Producer: Stephen Brierley
Producer: Caroline Kousidonis
DoP: Lance Acord
EDIT
Agency: Trim
Editor: Paul Hardcastle
Assistant Editor: Ben Elkaim
Producer: Noreen Khan
POST PRODUCTION
Agency: Time Based Arts
Executive Producer: Sian Jenkins
Head of Production: Josh Robinson
Producer: Sean Ewins
CD / Shoot Supervisor: Robert Olsson
2D Lead Artist: Sheldon Gardner
2D Artists: Adam Fenwick, Jamie Crofts, Matt Shires, Ollie Ramsey, Ralph Briscoe, Sarah Breakwell
3D Lead Artist: Guillaume Heussler
Colourist: Daniel De Vue
Colour Assist: Ale Amato / Corey Martinez / David Oh
SOUND
Agency: String & Tins
Sound Design: Lawrence Kendrick
Audio Post Producer: Eimear Gorey
MUSIC
Composers: Robert Miller
Music Company: Random Order