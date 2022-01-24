"Prom" by Droga5 for Alexa shows the power of old memories

Droga5's "Prom" spot from Amazon takes viewers back in time to see a young man in a tuxedo enter a 1950s prom.

The classic track ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’ by The Flamingos is playing in the background as he walks over to a girl.

As the couple dance under the lights, the creative transitions to them in the present day. Now in their 70s, they are dancing to that same song at home, just like they did at their prom all those years ago.

As the song comes to an end, we realise that the women’s memory of the event seems to fade with it. Her partner asks Alexa to play their favourite song again, and the music and associated memories bring a light back into her eyes as she remembers their first dance once again.