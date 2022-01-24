"Prom" by Droga5 for Alexa shows the power of old memories

The Amazon spot illustrates how Alexa-enabled devices can help anyone, regardless of age or ability

By creative salon

24 January 2022

Droga5's "Prom" spot from Amazon takes viewers back in time to see a young man in a tuxedo enter a 1950s prom.

The classic track ‘I Only Have Eyes For You’ by The Flamingos is playing in the background as he walks over to a girl.

As the couple dance under the lights, the creative transitions to them in the present day. Now in their 70s, they are dancing to that same song at home, just like they did at their prom all those years ago.

As the song comes to an end, we realise that the women’s memory of the event seems to fade with it. Her partner asks Alexa to play their favourite song again, and the music and associated memories bring a light back into her eyes as she remembers their first dance once again.

CREDITS

AMAZON ALEXA

Client: Amazon

Brand: Alexa

Title: Prom

Amazon Global Chief Creative Officer: Simon Morris

Amazon Executive Director of Global: Creative Jo Shoesmith

Amazon Group Creative Director: Colin Gaul

AGENCY

Chief Creative Officer: David Kolbusz

Executive Creative Director: Shelley Smoler

Creatives: Ethan Bennett, Liam Crerar

Managing Director: Heather Cuss

Account Director: Max Levine

Senior Account Manager: Rob Henderson

Head of Strategy: Damien Le Castrec

Head of Production: Chris Watling, Peter Montgomery

Agency Producer: Josh Sanders

Agency Assistant Producer: Manon Rees

PRODUCTION

Production Company: Park Pictures, LA

Director: Lance Acord

Executive Producer: Stephen Brierley

Producer: Caroline Kousidonis

DoP: Lance Acord

EDIT

Agency: Trim

Editor: Paul Hardcastle

Assistant Editor: Ben Elkaim

Producer: Noreen Khan

POST PRODUCTION

Agency: Time Based Arts

Executive Producer: Sian Jenkins

Head of Production: Josh Robinson

Producer: Sean Ewins

CD / Shoot Supervisor: Robert Olsson

2D Lead Artist: Sheldon Gardner

2D Artists: Adam Fenwick, Jamie Crofts, Matt Shires, Ollie Ramsey, Ralph Briscoe, Sarah Breakwell

3D Lead Artist: Guillaume Heussler

Colourist: Daniel De Vue

Colour Assist: Ale Amato / Corey Martinez / David Oh

SOUND

Agency: String & Tins

Sound Design: Lawrence Kendrick

Audio Post Producer: Eimear Gorey

MUSIC

Composers: Robert Miller

Music Company: Random Order

