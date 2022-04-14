Work of the Week: Easter
14 April 2022
This week is Easter Week and for most industries, this means shutting up shop. Not so for advertising, as one of the things that defines our industry is the fact that it is evergreen – forever humming in the background and bringing us great commercial creativity all year round.
With that in mind, here is this week’s best work from our members.
‘Keep Growing’, Evergreen and Creature
Evergreen appointed Creature to help with two distinct challenges. First, to grow brand love by building an emotional connection with an audience that sees gardening products as simply functional. Second, to help stand out in a sector that consumers find confusing and unmemorable. The answer was this very spring-y campaign.
‘Whatever London Wants’, Gorillas and TheOr
If there’s a genre of brands that encompasses the spirit of being always- on it is direct-2-consumer. This spot by Mother-owned TheOr marks the brand’s first year operating in London.
‘Squishy Cloudz’, Skittles and The&Partnership
This bonkers campaign was borne out of the universal insight that when we see or hold anything squishy, we’re overcome with an irresistible urge to squish.
‘#Deliverthetruth’, Make My Money Matter and Mother
£2 in every £10 of an average UK pension is linked to deforestation but savers are often totally unaware their money is contributing to habitat destruction. This campaign sheds a light on that stark fact.
Halifax x Sunday Times
‘Best Places to Live’, Halifax and The Sunday Times by Zenith and New Commercial Arts
Ever since the 2008 financial crisis, it’s been tricky for banks to present themselves as for the everyman. NCA and Halifax have been trying to put the human factor back into banking, and this geo-targeting OOH is one further example of that.