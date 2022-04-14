Lucky Generals launches first campaign for Virgin Atlantic

The campaign will launch with a gloriously colourful 60-second TV ad directed by Ben Strebel at Biscuit. The film focuses on a group of charismatic characters, at an airport and on board a state of the art A350-1000 plane. Customers and crew alike joyfully do their own thing, set to the song “I am what I am”: a track made famous by Gloria Gaynor but reinterpreted here by breakthrough Jazz/Soul artist Lady Blackbird.

There will also be a sumptuous print campaign made up of beautifully rich shots of Virgin Atlantic crew and customers, with lines championing their individuality. These include a confident businesswoman saying “I am my own captain”, a family arriving for their holiday saying “A crew like no other” and a female Captain with the line “Born to fly”.

Virgin Atlantic is committed to championing the individuality of its people on the ground and in the air. Frontline crew are known for their stylish grooming credentials and unlike at some airlines, already have freedom when it comes to choosing to wear make-up, as well as offering female crew the choice to wear trousers and flats, as well as skirts and heels.

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss explained: “At the core of our business is the understanding that every one of our people can be themselves at work and that they belong. They truly are the thing that sets us apart and the reason customers choose to fly with us. We know that the touchpoints that matter most and the experiences that differentiate Virgin Atlantic, are driven by our people and that’s why it was so important they’re at the heart of this campaign.”

Annabelle Cordelli, Vice President, Brand & Marketing at Virgin Atlantic, added: “It’s more important than ever that we reimagine the world and lead the way with fresh ideas. Virgin Atlantic is uniquely placed to do this because of the rich individuality of our people and our customers: the unique people who march to their own drumbeat, fly their own path, see things from a different angle. So it makes sense to start by championing them – and then apply this spirit to everything we do. After two challenging years when life has been on pause, it’s time to see the world differently.”

Lucky Generals founder Andy Nairn said: “This is a dream brief for us. One of the most iconoclastic brands in the world, with a genuine desire to do things differently. It’s great to be off the runway and now we’re looking forward to all the exciting places we can go with this idea.”

