Lucky Generals launches first campaign for Virgin Atlantic
The agency won the business in June
14 April 2022
The campaign - which introduces the endline “See the world differently” - draws on the airline’s heritage of challenging the status quo – as well as recognising that the travel industry is entering an exciting new era, after the disruption brought on by the pandemic.
The first phase of the campaign will champion the rich individuality of the airline’s people and customers. This builds on research showing that travellers find most airlines’ crew to be impersonal in their service. In contrast, Virgin Atlantic’s can be their true selves on board and on the ground. They don’t follow a script and are seen to offer a more personal touch.
The campaign will launch with a gloriously colourful 60-second TV ad directed by Ben Strebel at Biscuit. The film focuses on a group of charismatic characters, at an airport and on board a state of the art A350-1000 plane. Customers and crew alike joyfully do their own thing, set to the song “I am what I am”: a track made famous by Gloria Gaynor but reinterpreted here by breakthrough Jazz/Soul artist Lady Blackbird.
There will also be a sumptuous print campaign made up of beautifully rich shots of Virgin Atlantic crew and customers, with lines championing their individuality. These include a confident businesswoman saying “I am my own captain”, a family arriving for their holiday saying “A crew like no other” and a female Captain with the line “Born to fly”.
Virgin Atlantic is committed to championing the individuality of its people on the ground and in the air. Frontline crew are known for their stylish grooming credentials and unlike at some airlines, already have freedom when it comes to choosing to wear make-up, as well as offering female crew the choice to wear trousers and flats, as well as skirts and heels.
Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss explained: “At the core of our business is the understanding that every one of our people can be themselves at work and that they belong. They truly are the thing that sets us apart and the reason customers choose to fly with us. We know that the touchpoints that matter most and the experiences that differentiate Virgin Atlantic, are driven by our people and that’s why it was so important they’re at the heart of this campaign.”
Annabelle Cordelli, Vice President, Brand & Marketing at Virgin Atlantic, added: “It’s more important than ever that we reimagine the world and lead the way with fresh ideas. Virgin Atlantic is uniquely placed to do this because of the rich individuality of our people and our customers: the unique people who march to their own drumbeat, fly their own path, see things from a different angle. So it makes sense to start by championing them – and then apply this spirit to everything we do. After two challenging years when life has been on pause, it’s time to see the world differently.”
Lucky Generals founder Andy Nairn said: “This is a dream brief for us. One of the most iconoclastic brands in the world, with a genuine desire to do things differently. It’s great to be off the runway and now we’re looking forward to all the exciting places we can go with this idea.”
Credits
Agency: Lucky Generals
Director: Ben Strebel
DOP: Daniel Bouquet
Production Company: Biscuit Films
Production Company Producer: Simon Eakhurst
Editing House: Trim
Editor: James Forbes-Robertson
Post Production: Electric Collective Theatre
Colourist: Luke Morrison
Sound House: King Lear
Sound Engineer: Jack Sedgwick
Music: Sizzer
Photographer: Nici + Karin
Production Company: Serlin Associates
Retouching: Shoemakers Elves