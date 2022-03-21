Lucky Generals creates unexpected WOW moments for carwow

The star of the creative is a giant blue inflatable “WOW”, which explodes into scenes of everyday life whenever people find out they have sold their car using carwow. In the first spot, a Dad is pushed to the wall whilst another family member grapples to save a trifle from the monstrous inflatable. The second ad takes place in an ordinary barbershop, where the “WOW” moment causes sparks to fly and leaves waiting customers baffled.

Lucky Generals set out to capture the amazing moment when you look at your phone, open up the carwow app and find out your car has sold for a great price. The work launched on 18th March with two 30-second TV ads with versions across social, digital and radio.

Cressida Holmes-Smith at Lucky Generals, said: “We really wanted to WOW consumers with the great services that carwow has to offer. If only we could all have giant inflatable “wows” for when we get good news.”

John Veichmanis, COO at Carwow, said: “We’re really excited about both the new ‘Sell your car’ product and the ‘Moments of WOW’ campaign. Lucky General's bold and creative attitude is reflected in the campaign and it captures exactly how we want people using our site to feel.”

Credits:

Creative Partner - Danny Brooke-Taylor

Creative Director / Art Director – Lee Smith

Creative Director / Copywriter – Nick Bird

Business Director – Katie Beardsley

Senior TV Producer – Russell Taylor

Production Company - Smuggler

Director – Neil Harris

Producer - Jason Scanlon

Editing – Marshall Street Editors

Offline Editor – John Mays

Post Production – Black Kite

Colourist – George Kryiacou

VFX Supervisor – Tito Fernandes

Post Production Producer – Jade Denne

Sound design – Dan Beckwith @ Factory

Sound engineer – Dan Beckwith @ Factory

Music – Siren @ Factory