Lucky Generals creates unexpected WOW moments for carwow
Lucky General's debut work for Carwow fills the lives of car owners with moments of WOW (delivered by a huge inflatable “WOW”)
21 March 2022
The campaign marks the first time the online car buying and selling platform has promoted its ‘Sell Your Car’ feature to the mass market and is designed to build consumer awareness that car owners can now sell their existing vehicle via the portal whenever they configure a new car on carwow.
The creative features two 30-second TV ads with voice over from carwow’s chief content officer, Mat Watson, the face of Carwow’s YouTube channel.
The star of the creative is a giant blue inflatable “WOW”, which explodes into scenes of everyday life whenever people find out they have sold their car using carwow. In the first spot, a Dad is pushed to the wall whilst another family member grapples to save a trifle from the monstrous inflatable. The second ad takes place in an ordinary barbershop, where the “WOW” moment causes sparks to fly and leaves waiting customers baffled.
Lucky Generals set out to capture the amazing moment when you look at your phone, open up the carwow app and find out your car has sold for a great price. The work launched on 18th March with two 30-second TV ads with versions across social, digital and radio.
Cressida Holmes-Smith at Lucky Generals, said: “We really wanted to WOW consumers with the great services that carwow has to offer. If only we could all have giant inflatable “wows” for when we get good news.”
John Veichmanis, COO at Carwow, said: “We’re really excited about both the new ‘Sell your car’ product and the ‘Moments of WOW’ campaign. Lucky General's bold and creative attitude is reflected in the campaign and it captures exactly how we want people using our site to feel.”
Credits:
Creative Partner - Danny Brooke-Taylor
Creative Director / Art Director – Lee Smith
Creative Director / Copywriter – Nick Bird
Business Director – Katie Beardsley
Senior TV Producer – Russell Taylor
Production Company - Smuggler
Director – Neil Harris
Producer - Jason Scanlon
Editing – Marshall Street Editors
Offline Editor – John Mays
Post Production – Black Kite
Colourist – George Kryiacou
VFX Supervisor – Tito Fernandes
Post Production Producer – Jade Denne
Sound design – Dan Beckwith @ Factory
Sound engineer – Dan Beckwith @ Factory
Music – Siren @ Factory