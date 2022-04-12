Creature launches debut campaign for Evergreen
Evergreen, the garden care company that includes Miracle-Gro, Roundup and Weedol, is launching its first campaign since appointing Creature as its European lead agency
12 April 2022
Evergreen appointed Creature to help with two distinct challenges. First, to grow brand love by building an emotional connection with an audience that sees gardening products as simply functional. Secondly, to help stand out in a sector that consumers find confusing and unmemorable.
"Keep Growing" tackles these challenges head-on. Evergreen has three lead brands across Europe and the UK that used the same positioning, Miracle-Gro, Substral and Fertiligène, but none were connecting with their audiences in a meaningful way. This campaign platform unites these into one Masterbrand and evolves the positioning to focus on the emotional benefit and personal growth that arises from the care of our gardens and green spaces.
Lockdown saw a whole new audience of plant lovers grab their secateurs and discover what many had known for generations, that when we nurture a bit of green, we thrive as people. The integrated campaign, fronted by a 20” TV spot, draws on this underutilized truth by showcasing that when we engage in growing plants, we grow ourselves too, a departure for a category that historically just relied on product results.
Steve Dodd, creative director at Creature, said: “This work's rooted - excuse the pun - in a real human insight: once you start growing, your confidence grows too. From a single plant on the windowsill to a glorious garden... who knows where you'll end up? And from the first script to our final film, nurturing this bit of nature has been an amazing thing to bring to life. We're only just getting started with Evergreen's brands around the world. Who knows where we'll end up?”
Craig Turner, head of group marketing at Evergreen, added: “We needed a real step change, and Creature has given us just that. A smart, strategic campaign, built off a platform/big idea that drives the benefits of gardening, beyond the functional. This is fresh and ownable and talks to our customers in an authentic, emotional way to cement our position as a market leader.”
The TV spot launches on the 12th April in the UK and rolls out across Germany, France and Austria throughout the month supported by social and digital. This will be followed by a campaign for Roundup, launching across Europe throughout 2022 and in the UK in early 2023.
CREDITS
Agency: Creature
CEO: Dan Cullen-Shute
CCO: Ben Middleton & Stu Outhwaite-Noel
Creative Directors: Steven Dodd, Josh Dando
CSO: Andrew Gibbons
Strategy Director: Sandhya Piyasena
Senior Strategist: Nick O’Quinn
Chief Client Officer: Hanisha Kotecha
Account Director: Sabine Knauf
Account Managers: Victoire N’Dri, Evie Hutt
Head of Integrated Production: Kristie Girvan
Integrated Producer: Lewis O’Brien
Client: Evergreen
Head of Group Marketing: Craig Turner
Marketing Manager: Toby Long
Marketing Manager: Sonia DeVito
Group Head of Strategy & Insights: Stephanie Melikian
Group Product & Innovation Director: Ann-Marie O'Riordan
Production Company: Ntrōpic London
Director: Aidan Gibbons
DOP: Kabeer Shaik
Executive Producer: Emily Rudge
Producer: Swifty Hanrahan
Assistant Producer: Amelida Celepija
International Production Company: Robot Films
Executive Producer: Liam Johnson
Line Producer: Olivia McGrail
Production Manager: Olive Murdoch
1st AD: Travis Nel
Art Director: Sabrina Linder
VFX Supervisor: Hilton Treves
Edit House: Stitch
Producer: Kirsty Oldfield
Editor: Charlie Reddie
Cutting Assistant: Chris Hutchings
Music Composition: SixtyFour Music
Sound Design: Wave Studios
Sound Designer: Ben Gulvin
Post-ProductionVFX:UPPAdvertising
Executive Producer: Jan Malíř
Producer: Václav Machuta
Project Coordinator: Kristýna Řádková
VFX Supervisor: Martin Petro Colourist: Ondřej Štibingr
Photographer: Jonathan Kope
Media agency: Wavemaker