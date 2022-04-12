Creature launches debut campaign for Evergreen

Lockdown saw a whole new audience of plant lovers grab their secateurs and discover what many had known for generations, that when we nurture a bit of green, we thrive as people. The integrated campaign, fronted by a 20” TV spot, draws on this underutilized truth by showcasing that when we engage in growing plants, we grow ourselves too, a departure for a category that historically just relied on product results.

Steve Dodd, creative director at Creature, said: “This work's rooted - excuse the pun - in a real human insight: once you start growing, your confidence grows too. From a single plant on the windowsill to a glorious garden... who knows where you'll end up? And from the first script to our final film, nurturing this bit of nature has been an amazing thing to bring to life. We're only just getting started with Evergreen's brands around the world. Who knows where we'll end up?”

Craig Turner, head of group marketing at Evergreen, added: “We needed a real step change, and Creature has given us just that. A smart, strategic campaign, built off a platform/big idea that drives the benefits of gardening, beyond the functional. This is fresh and ownable and talks to our customers in an authentic, emotional way to cement our position as a market leader.”

The TV spot launches on the 12th April in the UK and rolls out across Germany, France and Austria throughout the month supported by social and digital. This will be followed by a campaign for Roundup, launching across Europe throughout 2022 and in the UK in early 2023.

CREDITS

