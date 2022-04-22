Work of the Week: Connect with Self
The best creative, curated
22 April 2022
This week's creative work shows the power of focussing on the self. Whether that be something as joyful as flying, or as terrible as cancer, advertising needs to connect with individuals in order to get its messages across.
"I Am What I Am", Virgin Atlantic and Lucky Generals
This campaign is based on research showing that travellers find most airlines’ crew to be impersonal in their service. In contrast, Virgin Atlantic’s proposes that it offers a more personal touch.
"Shelter", Only Choice Lettings and Pablo
Pablo spotlights the broken rental system with a darkly comedic film for Shelter.
Britain's Got Talent and McVities by TBWA\London
Created by TBWA\London the campaign is an ode to the quirky talents showcased on the beloved ITV show.
"Let Play Unwind Your Mind", Ikea and Mother London
Mother and Ikea highlight the importance of play in this integrated campaign that illustrates the positive impact it has on people’s wellbeing, encouraging creativity and boosting mood.
"Whatever You Need", AMV BBDO and Macmillan Cancer Support
One in two of us will get cancer. Which means one in two will need practical guidance and information following a cancer diagnosis across a variety of issues and topics. In the new “Whatever you need” campaign, created in partnership with AMV BBDO, Macmillan Cancer Support will focus on raising awareness of how to get support for any issue through its services.