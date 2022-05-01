Work of the Week: Making The World A Better Place
01 May 2022
The work this week truly shows the power of advertising to do great things. Whether that be getting people talking about difficult conversations, or galvanising people to live healthier lives – this week’s creative is all about making the world a better place.
‘Beyond Xbox: Therapeutic Play’, Xbox and McCann London
A poignant tale about helping those with the rarest diseases, this campaign builds on Microsoft’s longstanding work helping shine a light on those with a disability.
‘The Power of Words’, Nationwide and the The Diana Award with VCCP London
The campaign marks the beginning of a landmark three-year partnership with The Diana Award, and demonstrates how the partnership will introduce 10,000 Anti-Bullying Ambassadors to schools in the UK over the next three years. Good work all around.
‘Flavour Hunt’, Asda and Havas London
It’s not long until Easter now, and that means the airwaves are soon to be chock-full of chocolate. This campaign by Havas London goes a little bit deeper, showcasing that “Easterlicious” feeling in a more human-like way.
‘Nameless Shirt’, Alzheimer’s Society and New Commercial Arts
The England football team sported shirts without names on during the second half of the England v. Switzerland international last Saturday in an effort to raise awareness of dementia and the Alzheimer’s Society’s crucial work. Simple, but huge, considering how many viewers this campaign would have reached.
‘People That Don’t Do Vitamins’, Bassetts Vitamins and VCCP London
The pandemic showed the importance of health more than ever before. Despite this, the category is beleaguered by drab campaigns that, in essence, just compound the problem. This bright campaign by VCCP London seeks to change that, bringing in a much-needed injection of fun into the health and wellness category.