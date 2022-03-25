Salon Selection
Work of the Week: Spring
25 March 2022
The spirit of spring is evident in this week’s best creative. Bright campaigns chock-full of humour suggest that the dreary days of the pandemic are wholly behind us.
This is some of our members’ best work this week.
‘Long Live Fashion’, Vestiaire Collective and Droga5 London
Even helping solve the climate emergency is sounding more positive, as shown by pre-loved fashion marketplace Vestiaire Collective and Droga5 London’s latest brand campaign featuring a runway show modelled by a collective of fashionable puppets made entirely from pre-loved clothes.
‘A Lot Goes Into The All-New Skoda Fabia’, Skoda and Fallon London
The work is the first UK advertising campaign for the supermini model by the Czech car manufacturer since 2016, and harks back to the classic (and highly successful) Fabia cake advert from 2007 – what's not to like?
‘Replace Less. Save More’, Procell and Wunderman Thompson
Even B2B advertising is getting a much needed injection of fun these days, as demonstrated by this humorous spot highlighting the nonsensical nature of using rechargeable batteries in 2022.
‘Open Up’, Wickes and VCCP London
If you weren’t doing DIY home improvements during lockdown, were you really there? This is at the heart of this campaign by VCCP London, which playfully tugs on the truth that we are all gagging to show off our new homesteads.
‘Soup’, Plenty and AMV BBDO
With Mother’s Day coming up this weekend, I thought it only appropriate to include this campaign by AMV BBDO which includes lines such as: “He’s ruined your life, but he’s making you lunch!” A sentiment many mothers will be able to understand even better this Sunday.
That’s this week’s best creative, curated.