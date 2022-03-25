Wickes and VCCP celebrate Joy of Showing Off your Home

“Open Up” is a window into house-proud Brits from large urban apartment blocks to suburban homes, pulling open the curtains or blinds to their homes for others to see. The ad, which is set to Remi Nicole’s ‘Welcome to my world’, showcases different scenarios, from someone showing off a new shade of paint in their living room to passers-bys on the street, to a home improver deliberately waiting for a commuter train to go past to show strangers looking out the window his new garden decking.

Airing for the first time with a 10’’ advertising premiere and a 60” spot during Channel 4’s Gogglebox on Friday 25th March. This special advertising premiere kicks off a 12-week campaign and a new direction for Wickes.

The new TVC is the first time Wickes has developed a campaign at total brand level to create an emotional connection with both its DIY and Do It For Me customers, showing that with a little help from Wickes the sense of pride when a job is finished is the same.

Wickes’ chief marketing & digital officer Gary Kibble, said: “Home improvement has struck a chord with the nation over the past couple of years and this new creative is our way to celebrate those who complete projects with pride. We want to connect with a wider customer base, which is why we’re capturing DIY projects, together with those that include our Design & Installation services in one combined narrative. The story of house-proud Brits opening up their homes will ensure we’re top of mind for home improvers, by communicating that Wickes is the go-to business whatever the project, to help them feel house proud.”

Simon Learman, VCCP creative director, commented: “Everyone in the UK should be able to feel proud of the place they call home. From a simple lick of paint to a new kitchen, we all have the opportunity to transform where we live. By showing a cross section of society all feeling house proud, we show how Wickes can help you banish that feeling of housebarrassment forever.”

The ad is supported by an ecosystem of awareness activity across Paid Social, Broadcast VOD, YouTube and other paid and owned channels. Creative cut-downs will highlight the brand’s product ranges, from paint to kitchens, with Paid Search closing the loop with our home improvement audience.

