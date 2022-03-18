Hermes rebrands as Evri in new campaign from VCCP London

The multi-million pound campaign launches with a 30” hero film directed by Bafta nominee Charlotte Regan is centred around the relationship delivery drivers build with their customers.

The TV spot will debut during Gogglebox and Coronation Street and follows the story of an expectant mother and her husband as they journey towards the birth of their child and beyond, setting out to remind the nation how personal the relationship is between delivery drivers and their customers, aiming to inject emotion into the delivery service category and show that there is love and care in each parcel. The relationship builds throughout the film and wraps up with the brand line ‘Evri delivery made for you’

The launch of the new Evri brand sees the company’s first ever TV advertising campaign and represents the ongoing transformation of Hermes UK – a business that has tripled in size over the last five years to become a £1.5bn revenue business.

‘New Arrival’ from Evri is live from today and will run for six months across TV, VOD, OOH, digital, online display and social media, including an influencer campaign.

Sarah Taylor-Jones, head of marketing at Evri said: “Through close consultation with customers, couriers, partners and employees about what is important to them, we have arrived at an innovative and exciting new brand to serve the needs of the UK. As the UK’s largest dedicated parcel delivery company, delivering over 700 million parcels a year on behalf of many of Europe’s leading retailers including Next, John Lewis and Asos, we have increased our commitment to sustainability and more closely serving the needs of partners and customers. We are thrilled to communicate this ground-breaking brand to the market as we embark on our mission to create responsible delivery experiences for everyone, everywhere.”

Caroline Watson, senior brand manager, at Evri said: “Working with such superb agency partners to bring the Evri brand to market has been a joy. A partnership approach with close and direct collaboration between the creative teams and us at Evri has created both a brand and a launch campaign that is genuinely warm, diverse and inclusive and which represents our customer centric business strategy perfectly.”

Mark Orbine, executive creative director at VCCP London said: "Relaunching Hermes as Evri has been a true delight as it's probably one of the biggest brand relaunches that the UK will see this year. Over the last couple of years especially our delivery drivers and courier services have been a real lifeline for many, and what we've managed to create with Evri is a powerful film, full of warm human emotion that we can all resonate with. Look out for an Evri delivery near you as we welcome back the return of reliable delivery experiences for everyone, everywhere"

Lizzie Morgan, senior associate director at Mediacom said: “Brand building from scratch is one of the most exciting challenges we face. Rebranding a business that touches over 2 million households a day required extensive modelling from our Systems Intelligence department to ensure that the launch media strategy would maximise spend, optimise flighting and mitigate any risk. The end result is a paid, owned and earned campaign that will reach 97% of the UK, publicly elevate the new Evri brand for both b2c and b2b audiences, and imbue positive sentiment through trusted media channels, partners and contexts.”

