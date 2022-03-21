Skoda humanises Fabia model in latest campaign

The light-hearted film sees everything from dancers with illuminated ribbons to represent LED headlights, to cheeky crash test dummies to highlight that the new car has the highest safety rating in its segment, and thousands of feathers showcasing the interior space, all joyfully squeezed into the compact car.

The campaign will run for three months initially across TVC, social and digital in the UK. Media planning and buying is handled by PHD.

Kirsten Stagg, head of marketing, Skoda UK commented: “The Skoda Fabia has been part of the Skoda family for over 21 years and the new model has truly been designed with the driver in mind with technology and connectivity at their fingertips. The campaign showcases that FABIA for most people will be all the car they need, and of course the finished film has the playful tone that people have come to expect from our adverts.

“I’m particularly fond of the music, which will evoke a warm-feeling of nostalgia with our audience and is a subtle nod to our highly successful Fabia cake advert from 2007.”

The film is played to the famous Disney soundtrack ‘The Magic Song’ (more commonly known as Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo) written by Al Hoffman, Mack David and Jerry Livingston in 1948 and made famous in Cinderella in 1950.

The film also features a voiceover by Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall.

Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer, Fallon London, said: “Fabia is fantastic with loads more tech, comfort and safety, all packed into this dynamically designed supermini. The campaign is a celebration of that, with a bit of Cinderella magic in the track that will hopefully bring a smile to the face.”

Last year, Fallon London helped launched Skoda’s first purpose-built fully electric vehicle, the ENYAQ iV. The critically-acclaimed ‘Purr and Grrr’ TV ad recently made the shortlist for the Auto category at the British Arrows awards and also Autocar Business Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards in the ‘car launch of the year’ category.

CREDITS:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: A lot goes into the all-new ŠKODA FABIA

CLIENT: ŠKODA UK: Kirsten Stagg, Peter McLeod, Jess Charles

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Fallon, Part of Leo Burnett

CCO: Chaka Sobhani

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Elwood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Graham Lakeland

CREATIVES: Freya Purnell & Gina Ramsden

DESIGNER: Will Rees, Dave Allen

PLANNER: Henry Gray, Theo Pons

CLIENT PARTNER: Liam Hopkins

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tegwen Tucker

AGENCY PRODUCER: Georgina Pearson

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: PHD

MEDIA PLANNER: David White

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Blink Productions

DIRECTOR: Fred Rowson

PRODUCER: Rich Wilson

EDITOR: Sacha Szwarc @ Stitch Editing

DOP: Jaime Feliu-Torres

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite

COLOURIST: Richard Fearon

VFX LEAD: Dan Sanders

CG LEAD: James Hansell

MOTION DESIGN LEAD: James Lashmer

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Grand Central Recording Studios

SOUND DESIGN AND MIX: Munzie Thind

MUSIC SUPERVISION AGENCY: Sharpa Music

MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Sharan Gill