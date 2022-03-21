Puppets strut the catwalk in debut film for Vestiaire Collective by Droga5 London
The 'Long Live Fashion' puppets are made from recycled clothing from the fashion B Corp
21 March 2022
Pre-loved fashion marketplace Vestiaire Collective and Droga5 London have launched a new brand campaign, with a runway show modelled by a collective of fashionable puppets made entirely from pre-loved clothes.
The campaign and its collective of stylish sewn stars sets out Vestiaire Collective’s new brand philosophy with the positive rallying cry “Long Live Fashion”, expressing the brand’s love of fashion and desire to make it live forever.
The pre-loved campaign features TV and online films set at a hotly-anticipated fashion show featuring the collective, where we meet models Miss Classique, Rich, Lady Green, Drops and Hunter. The collective are puppets that are all made from and wearing pre-loved fashion.
The film is directed by Andreas Nilsson and features famous French fashion commentator and journalist Loïc Prigent, who narrates the action and makes a cameo appearance.
An outdoor, print and social campaign features the pre-loved collective posing alongside a diverse group of models, all lensed by British-Ghanaian photographer Campbell Addy, part of the new fashion vanguard.
The campaign aims to showcase the diversity of the Vestiaire Collective brand and its community. The collective of puppets represent the different style tribes within the Vestiaire community and the different reasons people shop on the platform. Miss Classique epitomises taste in luxury fashion, Rich represents the smart sellers, Lady Green is all about the brand’s core value of sustainability, Drops speaks to a second chance at limited releases and Hunter has a keen eye for vintage.
Vanessa Masliah, VP, marketing and branding commented: “Our ambition, from a global marketing and branding perspective, has always been to demonstrate the brand’s mission of transforming the fashion industry for a more sustainable future. Our pre-loved campaign felt like the perfect creative expression of this and gave us such a rich platform to build a bold marketing programme around - allowing us to showcase our fashion and sustainability credentials in the most talkable way, while also speaking to each member of our growing community and the reasons they choose to shop on the Vestiaire Collective platform.”
David Kolbusz, chief creative officer of Droga5 London, added: “Our pre-loved campaign was inspired by Vestiaire Collective’s purpose-led business, a company that prioritises circularity and resells high-end fashion. And who better to give voice to the brand than the clothes they sell, fashioned into puppets. Our collective of puppets - stars in their own right - are not only made from pre-loved clothes but they also model them - the ideal representation of this wonderful business.”
This is the first major campaign by Droga5 London for Vestiaire Collective, which who became a client after a four way pitch in 2021. The campaign will run on national TV in France and Italy and will be supported by OOH launching on March 21 2022. The campaign will also run online globally across Vestiaire Collective’s social channels and in digital media in the US, UK, Spain and Hong Kong.
CREDITS
Agency: Droga5 London
Chief Creative Officer - David Kolbusz
Executive Creative Director - Shelley Smoler
Creatives - Ashley Hamilton, Sarah Sutherland
Head of Production - Peter Montgomery
Producer - Jessie Gammell
Art Buyer - Katerina Gharraph
Assistant Producer - Manon Rees
Design Director - Stephanie McArdle
Senior Designer - Stephen Taylor, Alasdair Griffiths
Head of Studio - Tim Larke
Head of Strategy - Damien Le Castrec
Strategy Director - Francesca Zedde
Joint Managing Director - Rebecca Lewis
Senior Account Manager - Matt Brown
Film Credits
Puppet Makers – Puppets Magic
Production Company - Biscuit Filmworks
Director - Andreas Nilsson
Executive Producer - Rupert Reynolds-MacLean
Producer - Kwok Yau
Cinematographer - Thomas Hardmeierr
Production Designer - Alexis Ross
Stylist - Sam Ranger
Editing Company - The Quarry
Editor - Ben Jones
Post Company - Electric Theatre Company
VFX Lead - Iain Murray
Colourist - Hannibal Lang - BaconX
Sound Company - 750MPH
Sound Designer - Sam Ashwell, Michalis Anthis
Music Composer - Murphy / Howard
Vocalist - Elisabeth Troy
Music Writers - David Kolbusz, Ash Hamilton, Sara Sutherland, Michalis Anthis Music Supervisor - Soho Music
Stills Credits
Photographer - Campbell Addy
Production Company - CLM
Executive Producer - Thu Nguyen
Producer - Cai Lunn, Teodora Budimir
Talent - Goi Manase, Jess Maybury, Dahan Phuong Oanh
Stylist – Sam Ranger
Set Design – Afra Zamara
Casting – Mischa Notcutt
Hair – Virginie Moreira
Makeup - Ammy Drammey
Puppet Makers – Puppets Magic
Puppeteers – Kim Scopes, Douglas Rutter