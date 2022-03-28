Bassetts Vitamins' New Work aimed at “People That Don’t Do Vitamins”

The campaign advocates that taking vitamins should be easily accessible, enjoyable and effective for all. This is the first piece of work for VCCP since it picked up the Bassetts Vitamins business in October last year.

This marks the first new adult additions since Bassetts Vitamins launched its best-selling adult product in 2015 and includes: Pregnancy, Woman, Man, Woman 50+, and Man 50+.

The new brand platform aims to challenge the vitamin category, and launches with the strap line ‘Vitamins for people that don’t do vitamins.’ The creative injects realness into the category in a bid to connect with the everyday customer, and banish outdated stereotypes conjured up by the healthcare product category.

This campaign will run across OOH, DOOH, YouTube and social (Instagram and Facebook), and includes down-to-earth messaging which speaks to ‘real’ people who aren’t obsessed with vitamins.

Typography has been developed by Rude Studios, and the work is a step change from stereotypical healthcare positioning often associated with vitamin and healthcare marketing.

Skye Walter, marketing manager, Ernest Jackson & Co Limited, said: “We’re passionate about creating a product range that caters to entire households, as well as our core heartland of kids vitamins.

"I’m delighted that our new Bassetts Vitamins campaign works hard to cancel the complexities of the vitamin category, and take the confusion out of knowing which vitamins to buy. VCCP London nailed the brief, and our latest campaign is fun, punchy and relatable - even for those people who don’t ‘do’ vitamins!”

Caroline Rawlings, creative director at VCCP London, added: “Oh, this project has been such a joy. Bassetts Vitamins is a really interesting brand in its category. From their squidgy, brightly coloured product, to their ambition and bravery as a client. So I love that the team has created a campaign that feels completely Bassetts Vitamins. Colourful, honest, hardworking, doesn’t take itself too seriously, and really quite fresh for a vitamin company.

"Here’s to the people who aren’t really vitamin taking people finding the vitamins for them. All credit to the team here, over at Bassetts Vitamins and our brilliant designers. It’s brave work that I’m jolly proud of.”