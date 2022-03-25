Easyjet tempts holiday makers to return to the skies in VCCP campaign

At the heart of the new campaign is a 60” edit film, directed by Nick Ball, who has worked on campaigns such as ‘For When it’s Time’ for Extra and ‘Money Calm Bull’ for Money Supermarket. The fantastical film opens with easyJet cabin crew leading a ‘flock’ of passengers down a runway. With their help, the passengers prepare for take-off, gathering pace on the tarmac until they lift off, physically taking flight to their dream destinations. The playful story culminates with an easyJet plane appearing, pilots guiding the flight into the sunset, and unveiling the hero strap line: ‘nextGen easyJet’.

As Europe opens up, signalling a return to restriction-free travel, the new brand direction has been inspired by jetsetters’ craving to experience Europe and make up for lost time. ‘NextGen easyJet’ sets out the brand’s ambition to inspire travel and all it has to offer, as well as showing that easyJet is back, better than ever, and is pioneering the next generation of travel for all.

The campaign highlights easyJet’s ongoing work as Europe’s only major airline to offset carbon emissions from the fuel used for all its flights at no extra cost to customers, while it works alongside industry partners to accelerate the development of zero-emission technologies, as well as its commitment to championing greater diversity and inclusivity for the aviation industry.

Richard Sherwood, easyJet's customer and marketing director, says: “Consumers want to know they are flying with a safe and responsible company, who champions and takes action to lead the way with environmental, social and inclusive initiatives that drive positive change for our planet and communities, for its people and customers – that’s nextGen easyJet.

“Through our new brand identity, we want to empower customers with the knowledge and choices to fulfil their aspirations as nextGen travellers, by working towards a future where it’s possible to fly without leaving a footprint, creating an inclusive and diverse business that’s driven to shape nextGen travel, all while keeping holidays easy and affordable for our customers and communities where we fly.

“We’re looking forward to bringing customers along with us on this next journey, where the possibilities are endless.”

David Masterman, creative director at VCCP, added: “There aren't many things we've missed as much as travel these past couple of years. Its importance has never been more apparent. easyJet are doing amazing things with a view to the future and this campaign is how we're going to talk about those things.”

Supporting the ‘nextGen easyJet’ campaign film easyJet has also revamped its visual brand identity as a nod to this new era. Designed to disrupt the aviation category and cement its recognisable brand personality, the new easyJet visual world follows a ‘cyan bias’ whereby all key assets across social, OOH, press, CRM and easyJet’s owned channels will now exhibit contrasting blue and orange tones, synonymous with the easyJet brand, allowing the ‘nextGen easyJet’ audience to feel a part of the new easyJet experience.

The fully integrated, pan-European brand campaign runs on TV and across AV, OLV, VOD, social and display, with all the media buying and planning being undertaken by OMD, and will roll out in key European markets including France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland.

