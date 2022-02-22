Most Creative Marketers: Yilmaz Erceyes

We also discuss the industry’s sometimes fetish-like obsession with winning creative awards, but the “type of creativity” Yilmaz says he values is “usually the stuff that doesn’t get talked about in the creative circles. And often not the kind that wins Cannes Lions. “Frankly, I’m at ease with it. Because the reason creativity is important to me is not because creative craft is nice, but because it drives growth. The kind that makes people think that the brand is relevant to their lives.”

To help drive growth from creativity, Yilmaz also talks about the concept of a brilliantly designed proposition for brands. “No amount of marketing investment could lead brands to a sustained long-term growth unless you start with a brilliantly designed proposition,” he argues. “It’s about what people can see, feel, taste, eat and experience about a brand. That's where we really start our work as marketers at Premier Foods.”

He gives the example of Dollar Shave Club that burst onto the market in 2012 with a hilarious brand film explaining its premise and taking a direct aim at the biggest manufacturer of razor blades – P&G-owned Gillette. Yilmaz argues that it wasn’t the irreverent film that helped build the brand or make it so attractive for Unilever, which bought it for an eye-watering $1 billion. It was its “brilliantly designed proposition” instead. Dollar Shave Club had a very simple proposition – $1 a month, plus shipping and handling, will get you a fresh razor and a clean shave.

But he’s not talking about chasing the scent of disruption or indeed dispensing with the traditional agency relationships that have built some of the best loved brands. Instead, what Yilmaz is advocating is that marketers need to have a sense of clarity about their product features - including functional benefits and emotional advantages - which is where every marketer, he says, needs to start before investing in brand communications.

Yilmaz cites another example —UK sports nutrition brand Grenade (acquired by Mondelez International last year), which produces a range of products touted as better-for-you and aimed at, but not exclusively for, the physically active. Grenade brands are very visible in colourful packaging and audacious marketing stunts, such as driving tanks across Oxford Street in London. “More important than the stunts, the colourful branding is how they have designed their products. They are all low sugar, very high protein, but delicious products. And branding in a very distinctive way that stands out. When people see Grenade, that is the proposition they want to buy into.

“If you don't have a brilliant design proposition, your consumers will see through it. And no amount of investment in advertising or brand comms will help sustain long term business growth,” he says.

Innovation in food marketing

So how do you create a brand that endures? From Bisto, the British gravy brand established in 1908, to the 1960s-created Mr Kipling - how do you build lasting success when consumer tastes and expectations are changing?

“We are very aware that if you’re going to keep a brand contemporary you’ve got to keep nurturing it and you’ve got to keep investing in them. We want to build brands that our people think is for them,” he replies, adding how the business has been sustaining brand equity of its huge portfolio by creating emotionally-engaging advertising and investing heavily in TV.