Most Creative Marketers: Zoe Harris

“What percentage of advertising is truly brilliant?” Harris asks. There’s a bunch that’s functional, she explains, and then a lot that’s probably not particularly effective and not recalled. “I don't think we have enough conversations about that.” Harris believes adland can be guilty of thinking “everything’s brilliant” and not being honest enough about how good an idea actually is.

The problem, says Harris, is that the ad gets made and run – and then you see what happens. “And by the time you've done that, you're a year down the road, and you're all-in, and maybe that's why you have to say ‘oh yeah it was great’, because you've spunked 10 million quid. At that point, you're there to make it feel successful.”

That’s not to say Harris thinks marketers and agencies are covering up “crap work” but by the time a campaign gets seen, all parties have invested so much on a personal and financial level that it’s hard to admit it could have been better.

“In the briefing process we should be asking what does ‘good’ look like? What do we think ‘great’ is? And what are the example ads or strategies that we're looking to emulate here? We are looking for honesty,” Harris says.

She admires her creative hero, Quiet Storm founder Trevor Robinson OBE, because he owns this quality, along with a relentlessness that made working with him extremely productive. Harris recalls a campaign she worked on with Robinson more that a decade ago, for the launch of MTV’s Viva freeview channel. The team at Quiet Storm were, she says, “very unpressurised and happy to keep going at ideas”. Harris and the team went through a creative process that involved around 50 different ideas, she explains. “It was fast-paced. Everything was openly shared and there wasn't a load of faff agency side.”

In the end, there were two ads shot for the campaign, one was the safe version, in a manifesto-style, and the other was the “fuck-it version” says Harris: “Let’s just make it and see.” The MTV Up your Viva campaign delivered a 30% increase in viewer numbers overnight. This experience, says Harris means she is always searching for that chemistry between client and agency, where she doesn’t feel pressured to accept something that isn't quite as good as it could be.