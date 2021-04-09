Most Creative Marketers: Shelley Macintyre

“The heart of creativity is empathy; without true, deep consumer understanding you don't get to astonishing creative output,” Macintyre says. “Creativity is building long-lasting positive memory structures that have the ability to move people.”

Just like Amanda Gorman’s inauguration poem ‘The Hill We Climb’. “She wasn't just reading a piece of poetry. Her delivery was so on point. And she knew exactly what she was doing in terms of painting a picture of hope for a better future.”

An alumnus of the Coca-Cola Company, Macintyre calls out its flagship brand for consistently brilliant creativity. Whether 1971’s 'Hilltop' or 1969’s 'Boys on a Bench"' she admires Coke for always being present at the right culturally relevant moment. “It’s brave, timely, and timeless, so you look back on that on that work and understand what was going on.”

When Macintyre made the brave leap from big-corp Coke to start-up Sipsmith in 2016, the gin brand had its own hill to climb. At a relatively early life-stage, Sipsmith’s marketing playbook – authenticity, craft, quality – was being mimicked. Macintyre’s task, she explains, was to rewrite the rules of the game. “We needed to move the cheese. We needed to move to one-to-many communication, but to do that in a way that maintained the integrity of the brand, which is beautifully crafted and elevated, yet with British charm and warmth.”

“Go for fame”

The Sipsmith Swan, by Ogilvy UK, represented a major investment for the brand, with no guarantee that it would work. But strategically it seemed like the right moment for a bold move. The result was not only a boost in brand awareness, but an embodiment of the London craft gin itself. “The meticulousness of the craft that went into the animation and puppets was unbelievable, even to the point that Mr Swan’s three-piece suit has a pocket sewn into the inside of his blazer.”