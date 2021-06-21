Most Creative Marketers: Arjoon Bose

Creative Pursuits

So where does Arjoon get his creative impulses from? As an only child, Arjoon grew up in one of the most illustrious media families in India. His great-grandfather, his grandfather and his journalist mother were all part of the Amrita Bazaar Patrika, the oldest Indian-owned English daily - made famous for its fearless investigative journalism in the country.

“I was surrounded by people who have impacted culture and politics from an early age and developed a natural curiosity,” he recalls, talking about how he would tag along with his mother to some of the most iconic moments in history such as the 1988 Seoul Olympics when he was only seven years old and the 1990 World Cup in Italy. “An only child listening and soaking in from a journalist mother and a father who was almost in his own relentless pursuit of figuring out his own journey. My father studied history, then went on to study law, started his career in radio, and then he did business management, went to Japan and also and also worked in oil and mining. For me it was always about being an apprentice for life and soaking in all of these various experiences that made me adaptable and versatile to circumstances.”

For Arjoon, these experiences have primed him to forever try and seek inspirations from those who show personal bravery, and apply them in what he does both in his personal and professional life. His creative heroes include David Ogilvy and also his dear friend and Indian tennis player, Leander Paes, regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in doubles. “I learned everything about reinvention from Leander, and I learned everything that it takes to pursue excellence and have longevity and be fearless.”

Lessons perhaps that allowed him to make his foray into marketing and advertising. A path that was no more logical than creativity itself. Arjoon studied commerce, making him a “boring accounting person” and went on to briefly intern at PricewaterhouseCoopers. But he knew early on that it did not suit his creative flair, so decided to study brand management. After failing to land a job in advertising - following several rejection letters - he applied to L’Oréal and became the first Indian to be part of the cosmetics giant’s global marketing team.

“I'd like to believe L’Oréal only really took me in because of its diversity inclusion drive. I remember the HR talking about how they’d hired a lot of women but that it’d be nice to get a few men. And also because I coloured my hair purple and walked into the interview, which might have been a little bold and creative for a man at that time in India.”

As a journalist, I've been following and interviewing Arjoon for a few years now. And I'm not convinced it was just the purple hair or the diversity drive that did it for him. His innate creative muscles that help him come up with transformative ideas for his brands - through what he calls "a culture-first lens" - have always shown that his instincts as a marketer remain sharp.

I'm keen to find out what has changed since our conversation last year and his hopes and fears for the industry. "We're never going to be who we were in 2020," he says.

"As someone who that loves studying behaviours and culture, I'm excited to see if we're all going to double down and put everything we know and apply it into accelerated mode. Like how after the last big pandemic in 1918, the roaring 20s came into being. What part of our normals do we embrace? What will we as people lose? How are we as brands and as organisations going to respond? I'm excited about the creative industry coming together and leaning into all of this.

"Brands and agencies will need to be a little bit more adventurous and go on the journey together."