Work Of The Week

There’s a strong summer vibe to so much of the work this week as the nation heads into the jubilee celebrations and warmer days.

From Wunderman Thompson’s new work for the RHS, featuring disgruntled plants urging their owners to take more care of them, to Goodstuff’s geo-targeted deployment of SkyAdsmart for Decathlon, it’s been hard to avoid the fact that summer’s on its way – even though the weather outside says different.

But before we wallow in a bit of sunny feel-good, there were a couple of hard-hitting campaigns this week that raise awareness of - and offer support for - serious issues such as mental health and domestic abuse.

First up VML Y&R’s work for Ford focusses on supporting the mental health of construction workers. Ford partnered with The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity - a charity which supports the emotional, physical and financial well-being of construction workers - to bring mental health first aiders directly to construction sites in branded Ford vans.