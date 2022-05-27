Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
27 May 2022
There’s a strong summer vibe to so much of the work this week as the nation heads into the jubilee celebrations and warmer days.
From Wunderman Thompson’s new work for the RHS, featuring disgruntled plants urging their owners to take more care of them, to Goodstuff’s geo-targeted deployment of SkyAdsmart for Decathlon, it’s been hard to avoid the fact that summer’s on its way – even though the weather outside says different.
But before we wallow in a bit of sunny feel-good, there were a couple of hard-hitting campaigns this week that raise awareness of - and offer support for - serious issues such as mental health and domestic abuse.
First up VML Y&R’s work for Ford focusses on supporting the mental health of construction workers. Ford partnered with The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity - a charity which supports the emotional, physical and financial well-being of construction workers - to bring mental health first aiders directly to construction sites in branded Ford vans.
Wunderman Thompson has launched a new outdoor campaign for HSBC to support the bank’s new Safe Spaces scheme to help address some of the issues around domestic abuse.
The campaign shows the shocking link between financial and domestic abuse and is part of a wider awareness drive to the ways the bank can help them regain financial independence and take back control of their lives.
Safe Space HSBC Wunderman Thompson
adam&eveDDB unveiled new work for VW to support its sponsorship of ITV movies. The idents build awareness of Volkswagen’s Pure Electric and Plug-In Hybrid range, which drives sustainable mobility for all, and are inspired by some of Hollywood’s most iconic moments – all of which have relied on electricity. In one, ‘Mad Doctor’, the protagonist fails to bring his monster to life when the electricity dies.
Ahead of the Jubilee weekend, the "Definitely Decathlon" campaign orchestrated by media agency Goodstuff was inspired by getting families to have fun together this Summer and showing Decathlon is ‘Definitely the place to be this summer’. The buy was entirely centred around making a budget work hard in retail-challenging times; using intelligent data-targeting of relevant family consumers in geo-proximity to stores nationwide, and wherever possible, adding innovative media tactics that focus on encouraging incremental footfall to stores and online.
To mark the opening of the long-awaited Elizabeth Line opened in London, VCCP unveiled a beautiful 40” hero film directed by celebrated HLA Director, Simon Ratigan, and featuring the new purple Elizabeth line signage alongside recognisable elements of TfL’s iconic infrastructure. VCCP worked with the Chineke! Orchestra to record a bespoke arrangement of the famous waltz ‘Blue Danube’ by Johann Strauss.
A campaign from New Commercial Arts for Habitat brings to life 5 new habitats, adding to the collection of 10 that we have seen in previous iterations of the campaign, showing how Habitat truly is for everyone. Running across TV, cinema, print, OOH and social as well as in-store at Sainsbury’s, this latest instalment uses the same track as the first campaign, Jonelle Monáe, Make Me Feel, as it perfectly encapsulates the feeling you get from each Habitat product.
It's summer so obviously Love Island is back, and new sponsor O2.
VCCP London, product and service innovation company, Bernadette, and global content studio, Girl&Bear, created the new campaign while Havas Media, with support from Havas Entertainment JUMP, brokered the far-reaching licensing deal with ITV and wider media strategy. The integrated campaign sees brand mascot Bubl become a Love Island insider.