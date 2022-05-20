Work Of The Week
20 May 2022
Puppets, piano and pop queen Katy Perry pirouetting to an upbeat version of "Did Somebody Say" for the latest Just Eat campaign, is now stuck in our heads. The neon bright colours, the catchy tune - Katy gives it her all.
The song is composed by her, Kris Pooley, McCann London and the team responsible for the original track with Snoop Dogg. An absolute joy of a film in this otherwise weary world we live in.
The beautifully crafted campaign is directed by music video veteran Dave Meyers, the man behind Perry's videos for Swish Swish and Firework. We love the playfulness in the reinterpretation of the original rendition of Snoop Dogg. Katy Perry singing "Did Somebody Say" dressed in an ice-cream cone dress does it for us.
Here's what else caught our eye this week...
Stella Artois 'Unfiltered' By Mother
Let’s get this out of the way: humor is hard. What’s funny to one person might be downright annoying to another. This Stella Artois campaign by Mother featuring naturists is disarmingly witty and totally unmissable.
Directed by Autumn De Wilde through Anonymous Content, the humorous 30-second spot shows a bartender pouring a glass of Stella Artois Unfiltered, completely starkers.
TBWA\London Ginsters Campaign
An artful combination of words and pictures in this outdoor campaign by TBWA\London celebrating Ginsters as well earned comfort food.
Central to the campaign is a selection of out-of-home posters shot by photographer Adam Hinton, which celebrate the Ginsters Cornish pasty as well-earned comfort food at its finest.
The campaign pays homage to the heart-warming and flavoursome Cornish pasty, originally designed as portable lunches for miners, fisherman and farmers braving the wild elements.
Ginster
Mother Essity 40 years of period experience
This campaign continues Essity-owned Libresse’s ongoing push to create a positive culture around periods, showing how Intimawear can take away some of the stress around periods.
Created by Mother London it boosts awareness of its Intimawear period pants - currently only available direct to consumer- which replace the need for traditional sanitary products like tampons and towels.
The&Partnership and Vets4Pets
Not just for those who bought pets for the first time in Covid lockdowns, this campaign genuinely shows to all of us what it’s really like to work in veterinary practice. The new campaign from The&Partnership celebrates the vets, veterinary nurses and support teams that have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to care for the nation’s pets.
At the heart of the campaign sits an emotive, raw and engaging film, shot by Director Tom Green from Stink films. Showcasing what it truly takes to work in the veterinary industry, the film has some captures real operations, emotions and interactions at Vets4Pets practices.
Butterkist by St Luke's London
It’s the trial that has gripped the nation. Butterkist, alongside creative agency partner St Luke’s, is getting the popcorn out for the ‘Wagatha Christie’ courtroom drama involving footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy.
This cleverly cheeky campaign has tapped into the buzz surrounding the "Wagatha Christie" trial with a spoof courtroom sketch in which attendees and defendant Rebecca Vardy's barrister are depicted munching on popcorn as the drama unfolds.
The creatives on the campaign were Phillip Meyler and Darren Keff, and the artist was Miras from Stage One.
