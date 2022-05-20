Work Of The Week

Puppets, piano and pop queen Katy Perry pirouetting to an upbeat version of "Did Somebody Say" for the latest Just Eat campaign, is now stuck in our heads. The neon bright colours, the catchy tune - Katy gives it her all.

The song is composed by her, Kris Pooley, McCann London and the team responsible for the original track with Snoop Dogg. An absolute joy of a film in this otherwise weary world we live in.

The beautifully crafted campaign is directed by music video veteran Dave Meyers, the man behind Perry's videos for Swish Swish and Firework. We love the playfulness in the reinterpretation of the original rendition of Snoop Dogg. Katy Perry singing "Did Somebody Say" dressed in an ice-cream cone dress does it for us.