Work Of The Week

Reimagining what it means to be drawn to light can be quite captivating. Micky Tudor, the chief creative officer at The&Partnership London cites that as the inspiration behind the agency's recent film for LG - featuring a swarm of beautifully lit moths.

For lovers of poetry, the ad is reminiscent of Canadian astronomer and poet Rebecca Elson's poem - Let There Always Be Light. She writes:

"For this we go out dark nights, searching

For the dimmest stars,

For signs of unseen things............

Whatever they turn out to be,

Let there be swarms of them,

Enough for immortality,

Always a star where we can warm ourselves."

The LG global campaign is a mesmerising 80 seconds film, shot by Adam Berg at Smuggler, which subtly plays with the metaphor of ‘like a moth to a flame’ featuring different characters transfixed by the beautiful light which shapes the world in wondrous colours.