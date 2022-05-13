Work Of The Week
13 May 2022
Reimagining what it means to be drawn to light can be quite captivating. Micky Tudor, the chief creative officer at The&Partnership London cites that as the inspiration behind the agency's recent film for LG - featuring a swarm of beautifully lit moths.
For lovers of poetry, the ad is reminiscent of Canadian astronomer and poet Rebecca Elson's poem - Let There Always Be Light. She writes:
"For this we go out dark nights, searching
For the dimmest stars,
For signs of unseen things............
Whatever they turn out to be,
Let there be swarms of them,
Enough for immortality,
Always a star where we can warm ourselves."
The LG global campaign is a mesmerising 80 seconds film, shot by Adam Berg at Smuggler, which subtly plays with the metaphor of ‘like a moth to a flame’ featuring different characters transfixed by the beautiful light which shapes the world in wondrous colours.
And here is what else caught our attention this week.
We love a good outdoor campaign. Summer moments that resemble pints of beer - what more could we ask for from Guinness in its new OOH campaign?
The rather clever campaign which sees AMV BBDO insert its ice-cold pints into classic summer moments - folks reclining on beach chairs, waves crashing against a rock, surfboards in the sun - recreates the magic of summer to look like a freshly poured pint of Guinness. The outdoor campaign was shot by a London-based photographer Catherine Hyland, known for capturing landscapes.
Guinness AMV BBDO
Oh, the sheer horror when the wi-fi is down. The new BT campaign, by Saatchi & Saatchi, plays on just that fear.
The ad dramatises internet breakdown in the shape of a short horror film, bringing to life a family’s wi-fi nightmares through the perspective of the family’s dad.
From Mrs Brown to Philomena to the Granny in Belfast to being a TikTok star - Dame Judi Dench has graced the screens for decades. And now she appears in her first ever advertising campaign, for MoneySuperMarket.
Created by New Commerical Arts, our national treasure features plays a character called ‘Eight’ - not very unlike to the ‘M’ in the James Bond series.
The ad was shot by acclaimed film director John Madden (Mrs Brown, the Academy Award winning Shakespeare in Love, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and current UK box office hit Operation Mincemeat) through Pulse Films