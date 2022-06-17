Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
17 June 2022
Epic. The first new Paramount + campaign from New Commercial Arts, after it won the business earlier this year, features Uma Thurman, Jack Whitehall, Christina Ricci, Miranda Cosgrove, Trixie Mattel and The Master Chief from video game Halo - to mark the release of its streaming service.
This includes a takeover of London’s West End to include 'The walk of stars' - 50 illuminated stars above four West End streets, including Sylvester Stallone, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis. In addition, an installation in Piccadilly Circus will bring passers-by face-to-face with a scene from Paramount’s TV adaptation of Halo as well as a 3D anamorphic display on the Piccadilly Lights.
Ian Heartfield, chief creative officer and co-founder of New Commercial Arts, said: "The largest OOH campaigns of the year, activations and special build 3D posters. It’s a mountain of marketing to launch a mountain of entertainment."
Co-Op By Lucky Generals
From community fridges, apprenticeships for young people to mental wellbeing services, Co-op supports thousands of local community groups and national organisations to make a difference in their local community. Its latest TV ad shows its members that when they buy products from its own brand range, they’re also giving back to their community.
The campaign, created by Lucky Generals, uses imagery of Co-op’s delicious food range, coupled with people moving upwards to capture the link between the food and the thriving communities its members are supporting.
had consultations with The Diversity Standard Collective (DSC) throughout the campaign process, through the storyboard, script, location and casting stage.
Elgato By Atomic London
Elgato, specialists in content creation tech, ushers in the next generation of content creators with Atomic London.
The campaign celebrates individuality and personal story-telling and stars global content creators including F1 star Lando Norris, gaming and lifestyle brand Quadrant, make-up artist Djarii, musician Mr Gregles and podcasters The Nerd Council.
Time To By Lucky Generals
With stories of appalling behaviour and sexual harassment already surfacing in the industry in the run up to the first in-person Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity since 2019, timeTo is releasing its 2019 film “Where do you draw the line?”.
Created by Lucky Generals, the uncomfortable and hard-to-watch film was initially released to raise awareness of the harrowing on-going issue of aggressive behaviour and sexual harassment that happens at the festival.
L’Oréal Men Expert by McCann London
L’Oréal Men Expert's ‘Your Wingmen’ is an ongoing platform created by McCann London to support UK men with grooming, fatherhood and mental health. This Father's Day, the 'Wingmen' - former England international footballers Peter Crouch, Jamie Redknapp and Jermaine Jenas are helping fathers everywhere to face the the morning school run.
Peter Crouch and Jamie Redknapp are our challengers in this timed obstacle course, with Jermaine Jenas reining in the chaos and helping them along with some handy #WingmenWins.