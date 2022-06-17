Work Of The Week

Epic. The first new Paramount + campaign from New Commercial Arts, after it won the business earlier this year, features Uma Thurman, Jack Whitehall, Christina Ricci, Miranda Cosgrove, Trixie Mattel and The Master Chief from video game Halo - to mark the release of its streaming service.

This includes a takeover of London’s West End to include 'The walk of stars' - 50 illuminated stars above four West End streets, including Sylvester Stallone, Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis. In addition, an installation in Piccadilly Circus will bring passers-by face-to-face with a scene from Paramount’s TV adaptation of Halo as well as a 3D anamorphic display on the Piccadilly Lights.

Ian Heartfield, chief creative officer and co-founder of New Commercial Arts, said: "The largest OOH campaigns of the year, activations and special build 3D posters. It’s a mountain of marketing to launch a mountain of entertainment."