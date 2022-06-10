Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
10 June 2022
Not ok. That is how the average man rates his mental health, according to a new poll, which finds that the average man feels down three times a week. The poll of 2,000 British men also finds the average respondent only rates their mental health a six out of 10.
However, those as young as 18 say it’s closer to five out of 10. The research was commissioned by Nivea Men as part of its “Strength In Numbers” campaign, which, together with Talk Club, aims to give men the tools to start the conversation and check in with their feelings by asking themselves and others, “How are you? Out of 10?”
Nivea Men by Digitas UK
The simple question ‘How are you? Out of 10?’ is the catalyst for the players to open up - about the struggles they’ve personally experienced talking about their own mental health and the stigma that surrounds it.
The campaign has been developed by Digitas UK, to help the skin care brand drive conversations and change the narrative that often portrays men opening up about their mental and emotional state as a sign of weakness.
Prostate Cancer UK by BBH London
Prostate Cancer UK’s mission to stand with men got the agency thinking about what life would be like without the men we love and all the things we’d miss, especially when it comes to our fathers, according to Nick Gill, creative director at BBH.
BBH’s two-minute hero film, ‘Ode to Dads’, candid video and photography show real fathers getting up to typical dad behaviour, set to a version of “She’s the One”, originally by World Party and famously covered by Robbie Williams. A 90s version has also been created for TV, which will premiere on Friday on Channel 4 during Celebrity Gogglebox.
The inspiration for the campaign comes from Prostate Cancer UK’s “Men, we are with you” promise. Over 11,500 men die from prostate cancer each year, with over 30 men estimated to die this Father’s Day alone. The film acts as a sobering reminder of how many people are robbed of being with their dads by the disease.
The Elton John AIDS Foundation and Ogilvy UK Launch LGBT-QR Codes
LGBT-QR Codes – an innovative new fundraising platform is set to debut worldwide during Pride 2022.
An iconic image of Sir Elton John has been transformed into an LGBT-QR Code – a new fundraising mechanic which turns functional monochrome QR codes into instantly-recognisable design icons. Appearing in European cities and alongside Pride march routes throughout the summer, each LGBT-QR Code takes users to a donation page for the charity.
The Elton John AIDS Foundation has partnered with Ogilvy UK’s Proud network and Clear Channel UK to launch LGBT-QR Codes.
Elton John
Lisa Snowdon Goes To Shitterton by Lucky Generals
13+ million people in the UK suffer from stomach and bowel issues, with more than half (54 per cent) saying they feel too embarrassed to talk to family and friends about it.
In the 60-second video Lisa asks all things gut related, from ‘do you know what shape your poo is?’ to ‘how many times a day do you poo?’. It’s clearly quite a private topic, as people dash into cars and the nearest shop to evade Lisa’s line of questioning – although people eventually begin to open up.
The work launch on 8 June as part of a Symprove digital activation by Lucky Generals.
Ocado Retail by St Luke's
St Luke’s takes a fresh, fun take to Zoom by Ocado which offers an unbeatable range of over 10,000 products – delivered at incredible speed, for the London area.
The 30-second ad features fun humanised, animated grocery items wearing motor-cycle helmets lining up to get to destinations quickly, retaining freshness. The voice-over uses rhyming couplets to introduce “controversial pizza toppings (pineapple)”; “or that extra kick to get your tongue popping (chillies)”; to “something to make your porridge less bland (raspberries)”. The endline is “Zoom by Ocado – the speedy grocer app with mountains of choice.”
Ocado