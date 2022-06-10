Work Of The Week

Not ok. That is how the average man rates his mental health, according to a new poll, which finds that the average man feels down three times a week. The poll of 2,000 British men also finds the average respondent only rates their mental health a six out of 10.

However, those as young as 18 say it’s closer to five out of 10. The research was commissioned by Nivea Men as part of its “Strength In Numbers” campaign, which, together with Talk Club, aims to give men the tools to start the conversation and check in with their feelings by asking themselves and others, “How are you? Out of 10?”

Nivea Men by Digitas UK

The simple question ‘How are you? Out of 10?’ is the catalyst for the players to open up - about the struggles they’ve personally experienced talking about their own mental health and the stigma that surrounds it.

The campaign has been developed by Digitas UK, to help the skin care brand drive conversations and change the narrative that often portrays men opening up about their mental and emotional state as a sign of weakness.