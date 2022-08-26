Work Of The Week
26 August 2022
Robots, rescues and red cards - it can only mean one thing... the return of our Work Of The Week feature. To round up our favourite campaigns from this week and to mark the end of August and the UK's last summer bank holiday, we're remembering the ads that touched our hearts, made us smile and reminisce over good creativity.
Paddy Power 'Love Football. Intimately' by Droga5 London
Peter Crouch led the charge in a campaign seemingly-inspired by Sam Mendes' 1999 cult classic, American Beauty. Although instead of bathing in tub of roses, the former English footballer is surrounded by red cards - as a nod to the start of the Premier League season.
Conceived by Droga5 London and helmed by Stink's Traktor, the spot captures the magic and anticipation of the game, seeing Crouch lose his bearings for a moment as he is swept up in a fantastical spectacle awaiting the referee's decision. With cameos from Crouch's wife and model Abbey Clancey and famed World Cup heartthrob referee Mark Clattenburg, it's a spot guaranteed to energise and excite the fans ahead of the season.
O2 'Switch-up-to-new when it suits you' by VCCP
Robots may hold the keys to the future - or so we've been told - and that's very much the message in this spot from VCCP to promote O2's new flexi phone plan.
In the 30-second spot helmed by Rogue's Alex Boutell, Bubl the blue robot wonders through a park looking for customers ready to switch up their phone plans, offering practical assistance as part of his covert mission.
EE's 'Stay Connected Data' from Saatchi & Saatchi
Phone data and connectivity was very much in vogue this week as EE proved that the sky is literally the limit in a new campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi.
Starring Kevin Bacon who freefalls through the sky after losing control when he loses data connection, the spot helmed by Rattling Stick's James Gray promotes the brand's new rescue package - Stay Connected - which allows customers to access key apps like Whatsapp and Google Maps even if they have run out of data.
Dairylea's 'Set Them Free' by VCCP
VCCP wrapped up the week with another spot - this time an endearing one for cheese brand Dairylea. It evokes the magic of play and is an innocent reminder of childlike wonder.
In the campaign helmed by Anonymous Content's THIRTYTWO, a couple of kids discuss why they think Dairylea's iconic cheeses are indeed triangular-shaped - and their answers highlight the beauty and simplicity of seeing the world through a child's eye.