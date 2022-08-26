Robots, rescues and red cards - it can only mean one thing... the return of our Work Of The Week feature. To round up our favourite campaigns from this week and to mark the end of August and the UK's last summer bank holiday, we're remembering the ads that touched our hearts, made us smile and reminisce over good creativity.

Paddy Power 'Love Football. Intimately' by Droga5 London

Peter Crouch led the charge in a campaign seemingly-inspired by Sam Mendes' 1999 cult classic, American Beauty. Although instead of bathing in tub of roses, the former English footballer is surrounded by red cards - as a nod to the start of the Premier League season.

Conceived by Droga5 London and helmed by Stink's Traktor, the spot captures the magic and anticipation of the game, seeing Crouch lose his bearings for a moment as he is swept up in a fantastical spectacle awaiting the referee's decision. With cameos from Crouch's wife and model Abbey Clancey and famed World Cup heartthrob referee Mark Clattenburg, it's a spot guaranteed to energise and excite the fans ahead of the season.