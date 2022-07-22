Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
22 July 2022
It’s football. The stage is set for summer 2022 England, where the best of Europe are competing to become champions. The UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-finals, hosted in England, are in progress. And the ad campaigns from brand sponsors, including Booking.com, Heineken, Just Eat, Walkers, Visa, Volkswagen, Adidas, Nike, TikTok, and Lego, have been coming in thick and fast.
Booking.com UEFA 2022 championships by adam&eveDDB
This is pure joy to watch. The high-energy, two-minute film to inspire budding female footballers is a love-letter to the beautiful game and to all the young girls who love the bruises, knock downs and the late-night practices that come with it.
‘It Starts With A Booking’ is told from the eyes of a young soccer player. But throughout the film, the gender of the player is unknown until the end where she is shown standing in awe of the professional women’s players, including England footballer Millie Bright. Guaranteed to make you smile and give you goosebumps.
The ad was directed by Natalie Rae and art directed by Katerina Kyrozi.
Booking.com is the official accommodation booking partner of Uefa Women’s Euro 2022.
VCCP celebrates Nationwide’s partnership with the Football Association
Perhaps a tad worthy, but a powerful message to show how critical it is to champion respect in the early years of childhood and also serves as an important reminder to parents of the powerful impact of positive support from the sidelines.
‘Respect Starts Small’ promotes respect within grassroots football. The campaign is part of Nationwide’s three-year partnership with the Football Association and communicates the importance of mutual respect in the game.
‘Respect Starts Small’ stars 11-year-old Aysia, a talented young female footballer, as she participates in a series of football matches with her teammates.
On Twitter, Nationwide is rolling out a supporting campaign in a bid to address the shocking amount of online hate that women in football receive. Nationwide asked young females from local grassroots football clubs and primary schools to pen letters addressed to adults and football fans with their advice on how to tackle hate.
#OREOtwists by Digitas UK
Who knew there were others who dunked their Oreos into orange juice?
This delightful campaign is what we need in this blistering heat. Celebrating all the different ways people eat its cookies and encouraging them to share their quirky rituals and pairings.
The campaign kicks off with three 15-second films featuring some creative twists on how consumers eat their Oreo cookies.
Nando’s Peri-ometer by New Commercial Arts
We know we are all a weather-obsessed bunch, but record-breaking temperatures sweeping the country earlier in the week put the extreme heat at the top of the news agenda. An absolutely perfect opportunity for brands to get involved with the nation’s conversation.
This clever tactical campaign shows Nando’s feeling the heat too. Its iconic ‘PERI-Ometer’ – loyal fans know this already, this is usually reserved for customers to show off their spicy credentials – puts 19 July at the very top of the scale. Managing to insert itself into the conversation in the most memorable and witty manner.
Nando's periometer