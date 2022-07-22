Work Of The Week

It’s football. The stage is set for summer 2022 England, where the best of Europe are competing to become champions. The UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-finals, hosted in England, are in progress. And the ad campaigns from brand sponsors, including Booking.com, Heineken, Just Eat, Walkers, Visa, Volkswagen, Adidas, Nike, TikTok, and Lego, have been coming in thick and fast.

Booking.com UEFA 2022 championships by adam&eveDDB

This is pure joy to watch. The high-energy, two-minute film to inspire budding female footballers is a love-letter to the beautiful game and to all the young girls who love the bruises, knock downs and the late-night practices that come with it.

‘It Starts With A Booking’ is told from the eyes of a young soccer player. But throughout the film, the gender of the player is unknown until the end where she is shown standing in awe of the professional women’s players, including England footballer Millie Bright. Guaranteed to make you smile and give you goosebumps.

The ad was directed by Natalie Rae and art directed by Katerina Kyrozi.

Booking.com is the official accommodation booking partner of Uefa Women’s Euro 2022.