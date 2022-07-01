Work Of The Week
01 July 2022
Purpose-driven, stigma-shattering were perhaps some of the big themes from Cannes Lions winners this year. And while the overall work might have lacked the ambitious heights of the past, there was stellar work to be had and this list of Grand Prix winners proves just that. Meanwhile, new campaigns from the UK this week that stood out include the following.
Maltesers takes its humorous look at women's lives into new territory with its latest instalment of AMV BBDO's “Look on the Light Side” campaign.
Marking its first ad since retaining the account, VCCP's work for O2 shows just how easy it is to go abroad and keep loved ones updated with the latest travel content.
The magic of worry-free wanderlust might be a dream for many of us experiencing travel disasters in the UK at the moment, but this campaign about sharing our holiday moments with our loved ones - from quirky clogs, to beret-wearing dogs, strudels and even touristy, naff doodles - does hit the mark.
Another one from VCCP - for Virgin Media's new service called Stream. Marking VCCP's first piece of work for Virgin Media, "Hyped" draws attention to Virgin Media’s new entertainment service, Stream. It includes Garage and House music icon, MC Neat, with a bespoke track.
An all-queer team from WPP creates 50th anniversary Pride in London campaign. A campaign produced by WPP Unite, and created entirely by LGBTQ+ people, commemorates 50 years of marching for Pride and focuses on bringing the LGBTQ+ community together around their shared history and future.
A stirring manifesto that that embodies the rallying cry ‘nothing about us without us’.
The end-to-end creative development and production and media strategy was led by a LGBTQ+ team from WPP agencies including BCW, Grey, Hogarth, Landor & Fitch, MediaCom, The&Partnership and VMLY&R.
And the best for last. King Valkyrie from Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which launches in cinemas July 7th, teams up with Direct Line as the insurer helps her take some time off.
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, this is the latest instalment in the ‘We’re On It’ advertising campaign, which highlights how customers have no need to worry because the insurer has everything covered.
Ambitious and very clever piece of work.