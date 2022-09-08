Work Of The Week

This is a treacherous world we’re living in, and no-one quite knows what tomorrow will bring. Wherever you look, the threat of the next apocalypse stares back at us. Cost of living crisis, a looming recession, climate crisis, wars, the Tories. A side-serving of something that brings back the smiles is what we all need. And that is what we took shine to this week.

Carling 'We're Made by Our Mates' by Havas London

The thing about a good 'friendship ad' is that it will always have us engaged with all the relatable and heartfelt references.

This most recent 'We’re Made by Our Mates’ campaign by Havas London is the brewer's first major marketing initiative since 2019. And it brings the much needed smiles we all need.

The 3x30” and 4x20” spots were created by Havas’ Jamie Starbuck, Lex Down and Dan Cole, and directed by Stink Films’ Tom Green – best known for the BAFTA award-winning Misfits for Channel 4, as well as commercials for Guinness, Britain’s Beer Alliance and Vodafone.