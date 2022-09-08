Work Of The Week
08 September 2022
This is a treacherous world we’re living in, and no-one quite knows what tomorrow will bring. Wherever you look, the threat of the next apocalypse stares back at us. Cost of living crisis, a looming recession, climate crisis, wars, the Tories. A side-serving of something that brings back the smiles is what we all need. And that is what we took shine to this week.
Carling 'We're Made by Our Mates' by Havas London
The thing about a good 'friendship ad' is that it will always have us engaged with all the relatable and heartfelt references.
This most recent 'We’re Made by Our Mates’ campaign by Havas London is the brewer's first major marketing initiative since 2019. And it brings the much needed smiles we all need.
The 3x30” and 4x20” spots were created by Havas’ Jamie Starbuck, Lex Down and Dan Cole, and directed by Stink Films’ Tom Green – best known for the BAFTA award-winning Misfits for Channel 4, as well as commercials for Guinness, Britain’s Beer Alliance and Vodafone.
John Lewis ‘For All Life’s Moments’ by adam&eveDDB
What's not to like here. It's a new John Lewis ad created by adam&eveDDB. Life of a father, cherishing every moment with his child. The new campaign launches its new pledge 'For All Life's Moments' as it ditches its famous ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ promise.
This comes as John Lewis aims to reshape itself as the go-to retailer “for all life’s moments”, relaunching its own brand, changing the way it merchandises and piloting new store formats to reflect its new focus.
It's another beautiful ad from John Lewis. Just keep them coming
Heart and Amazon campaign by adam&eveDDB
Feel good. It's definitely a vibe. This heartwarming ad, created by adam&eveDDB, promotes how listeners can say “Alexa, play Heart” to their smart speaker devices and features Heart Breakfast presenters Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.
Heart, the UK’s biggest commercial radio brand, and Amazon have teamed up for the first time with adam&eveDDB and Rogue Films to produce an ad campaign that spans TV, audio, outdoor and social.
'Tesco Mobile Trolley' by BBH London
We recently asked industry stalwarts this question - How are we advertising to people when wallets are empty? Geoff de Burca, chief strategy officer, EssenceMediacom UK, said: "In a wall of competing value messages, it’s easy to become wallpaper. In a world where many people pay partial or no attention to advertising, your new offers can be easily missed. So if you’re trying to be helpful, you need people to pay attention to it."
That's precisely what this ad manages to pull off. And the playful campaign, created by BBH London, strikes the right note - demonstrating how everyday little helps from Tesco Mobile can make a big difference, giving Tesco shoppers the chance to spend less on their phone bills with the power of Tesco Clubcard.
There is a sense of hope in this campaign featuring Tesco trolley going on yet another adventure.