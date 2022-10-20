Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
20 October 2022
This week sees a couple of campaigns encouraging activism, including raising awareness of the plight of the octopus and lobbying the government to help those still shielding due to Covid.
PETA UK, ‘Peta Presents: The Octocurse', Grey London
Animal rights charity PETA is using parody and dark humour to urge people to stop eating octopus and alert them to the serious issue of octopus farming.
Currys, 'No questions unanswered - TVs & Football', Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
The retailer has launched a new chapter of the "No questions unanswered" brand platform introduced in August. In this iteration, Currys colleagues answer customers' questions when choosing their new TV to watch the upcoming football on.
McDonald’s UK, 'Chicken For Chicken Lovers', Leo Burnett
McDonald’s has teamed up with celebrities including Keith Lemon and Maya Jama to launch the all-new McCrispy, its first new permanent chicken burger in 15 years.
#Forgotten500k, The&Partnership
Around 500,000 immunocompromised people across the United Kingdom are at higher risk from the virus because their weakened immune systems make them less likely to respond well to vaccine. This campaign seeks to to raise awareness of the #Forgotten500k and urge government to allow vulnerable patients access to the Evusheld treatment.