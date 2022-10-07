Work Of The Week
07 October 2022
Here's our crop of what caught our eye this week:
Dole Sunshine Company by St. Luke's and Bompas & Parr
Imagine seeing a poster that has more nutrients than the food that we eat.
That was the premise behind this campaign for the food and beverage company, Dole Sunshine.
Aimed at highlighting how prevalent malnutrition is in the UK and to educate people about improving their wellbeing, the team created billboards made from food waste. The surplus was later donated to FareShare, the UK’s largest charity fighting food waste and hunger, for redistribution - proving the full creative cycle to be sustainable and meaning nothing went to scrap.
Vodafone Ireland by Grey London
Having someone show up in your most vulnerable moments is an undeniably powerful quality. This tear-jerking spot from Grey London touches on that through presenting an unbreakable bond between father and daughter.
The TTL campaign celebrates the connections that can always be relied on, in any time of need, just like Vodafone GigaHome.
Ikea by Mother
Home doesn't feel like home until you personalise the interiors - and that forms the core message in this Ikea campaign from Mother.
The spot sees items spring to life as they acquaint themselves with their new home. Showcasing IKEA’s new product range, the campaign highlights the possibility of creating a space designed to reflect any personality type.
RNIB by The&Partnership
It's a scary thought considering the prospect of losing your sight. This campaign for Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) from The&Partnership aims to get viewers to ‘See the Person’ not the condition by challenging outdated public attitudes and misperceptions of sight loss to break down barriers.
The spot follows fictional character Ava who gradually comes to terms with losing her sight. Played by Eli London, who has her own experiences of sight loss, the spot is emotive and impactful in its portrayal.
Asda x CoppaFeel by Havas London
As we enter Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Oct), Havas London collaborated with Asda x CoppaFeel to release this encouraging topical spot reminding shoppers to continue regularly checking their boobs, pecs and chests.
The aim of the campaign is to make checks as normal as a weekly shop and continue conversations around breast cancer.