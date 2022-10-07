Work Of The Week

Here's our crop of what caught our eye this week:

Dole Sunshine Company by St. Luke's and Bompas & Parr

Imagine seeing a poster that has more nutrients than the food that we eat.

That was the premise behind this campaign for the food and beverage company, Dole Sunshine.

Aimed at highlighting how prevalent malnutrition is in the UK and to educate people about improving their wellbeing, the team created billboards made from food waste. The surplus was later donated to FareShare, the UK’s largest charity fighting food waste and hunger, for redistribution - proving the full creative cycle to be sustainable and meaning nothing went to scrap.