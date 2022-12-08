work of the week

This week's work includes a couple of powerful reminders of the cost of living crisis and homelessness - as if we might forget! - as well as a guest appearance by Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun alongside Michael Douglas in a bid to raise awareness of HPV.

Boxt, "Facing the cold reality", McCann UK

Smart home systems installer BOXT has launched a new campaign from McCann featuring the voice of actor Brian Cox. During the 60-second spot, the ad addresses the ongoing cost of living crisis and offers a hopeful message to Britain.