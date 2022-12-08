BOXT-still.png

work of the week

Work of the week

The best creative, curated

By creative salon

08 December 2022

This week's work includes a couple of powerful reminders of the cost of living crisis and homelessness - as if we might forget! - as well as a guest appearance by Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun alongside Michael Douglas in a bid to raise awareness of HPV.

Boxt, "Facing the cold reality", McCann UK

Smart home systems installer BOXT has launched a new campaign from McCann featuring the voice of actor Brian Cox. During the 60-second spot, the ad addresses the ongoing cost of living crisis and offers a hopeful message to Britain.

Crisis, "Homelessness can’t be Ignored any longer", adam&eveDDB

Adam&eveDDB and homelessness charity Crisis have launched a new campaign that aims to make the problem of homelessness ‘Impossible to Ignore’ this winter. It features a towering, hyper-realistic sculpture of a person experiencing homelessness at London’s Kings Cross station.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, "The Shot Caller", adam&eveDDB

Sony Interactive Entertainment, in collaboration with global basketball video game NBA 2K23, transports fans from a suburban driveway to the centre of a roaring NBA arena in their latest PlayStation 5 campaign, "The Shot Caller".

Publicis Groupe, "Useful Wishes", Le Truc

Publicis Groupe’s Annual Wishes film this year comes with a serious message - focusing on raising awareness for the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and features Michael Douglas. Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun, was diagnosed and treated for HPV-related cancer earlier this year.

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.