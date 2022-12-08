work of the week
Work of the week
The best creative, curated
08 December 2022
This week's work includes a couple of powerful reminders of the cost of living crisis and homelessness - as if we might forget! - as well as a guest appearance by Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun alongside Michael Douglas in a bid to raise awareness of HPV.
Boxt, "Facing the cold reality", McCann UK
Smart home systems installer BOXT has launched a new campaign from McCann featuring the voice of actor Brian Cox. During the 60-second spot, the ad addresses the ongoing cost of living crisis and offers a hopeful message to Britain.
Crisis, "Homelessness can’t be Ignored any longer", adam&eveDDB
Adam&eveDDB and homelessness charity Crisis have launched a new campaign that aims to make the problem of homelessness ‘Impossible to Ignore’ this winter. It features a towering, hyper-realistic sculpture of a person experiencing homelessness at London’s Kings Cross station.
Sony Interactive Entertainment, "The Shot Caller", adam&eveDDB
Sony Interactive Entertainment, in collaboration with global basketball video game NBA 2K23, transports fans from a suburban driveway to the centre of a roaring NBA arena in their latest PlayStation 5 campaign, "The Shot Caller".
Publicis Groupe, "Useful Wishes", Le Truc
Publicis Groupe’s Annual Wishes film this year comes with a serious message - focusing on raising awareness for the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and features Michael Douglas. Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun, was diagnosed and treated for HPV-related cancer earlier this year.