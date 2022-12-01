work of the week
work of the week
The best creative, curated
01 December 2022
An eclectic mix of sectors feature in this week's pick of the pops, from shipping software to sex toys.
Pirate Ship, "PirateShip.com will save you", Mother London
Shipping software company PirateShip.com has launched its first brand campaign through Mother. It introduces a formidable new character, the Captain, who towers at a height of 6’2” across all communications touchpoints.
Deutsche Telekon, "Wie geht's dir", adam&eve Berlin
Christmas is a time for connection with those we care most about. At the end of another year of uncertainty and difficult times for many, it has never been more important to check in on your loved ones.This pan-European campaign from adam&eveDDB urges people to do just that.
The British Heart Foundation, "The gift that keeps on living", Saatchi & Saatchi
The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has launched its Christmas campaign, "The gift that keeps on living". Eschewing the usual trappings of the holidays, the creative by Saatchi & Saatchi UK instead centres around a typical Christmas Day at home, and uses the story of a relationship to show the true value of a donation to the BHF.
HANX, "3-way cracker", McCann London
With Christmas party season approaching, McCann London has teamed up with MysteryVibe and HANX to launch a limited edition of 3-way crackers. The bespoke cracker is designed to be pulled by three people at once and contains provocative gifts to get the party started such as condoms, lube, sex playing cards, jokes and more.
HANX