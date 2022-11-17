work of the week

Christmas has come early in adworld with a slew of campaigns released to promote the holiday period. Combining family, nostalgia and a spirit of consciousness, this year's crop is optimistic and fuelled by community - a welcome break from the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Waitrose, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas”, adam&eveddb

Christmas preparation begins a long time before December and this Waitrose spot from adam&eveDDB shines a light on all those who work throughout the year to make the big day so special.

With Michael Bublé tinkling along in the background, the campaign whisks viewers through different scenes to understand the preparation process, exposing the challenges that each discipline overcomes to make Christmas a reality - and taste so good.