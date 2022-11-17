work of the week
17 November 2022
Christmas has come early in adworld with a slew of campaigns released to promote the holiday period. Combining family, nostalgia and a spirit of consciousness, this year's crop is optimistic and fuelled by community - a welcome break from the ongoing cost of living crisis.
Waitrose, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas”, adam&eveddb
Christmas preparation begins a long time before December and this Waitrose spot from adam&eveDDB shines a light on all those who work throughout the year to make the big day so special.
With Michael Bublé tinkling along in the background, the campaign whisks viewers through different scenes to understand the preparation process, exposing the challenges that each discipline overcomes to make Christmas a reality - and taste so good.
Amazon, "Joy is Made", Lucky Generals
Revered director Taika Waititi's spot for Amazon tugs at the heart strings with its portrayal of a father's plan to spark joy for his child this Christmas.
After noticing that his daughter doesn't want to part from her beloved snow globe, the father decides to take matters into his own hands and replicate the inner world of the snow globe in the garden's glass house.
Beautifully-shot, this campaign encourages shoppers to gift more creatively this season and showcase Amazon's ability to cater to all budgets.
South Western Railway, "Spread Your Wings", St Luke's
This animated spot from St Luke's sees two birds shoot the breeze as they travel cross country, reminding travellers how leisurely riding the train can be.
The campaign urges travellers to spread their wings and embrace all that London and the South West have to offer - promoting its ability to connect friends and family while proving great value for money when booking direct.
Art Fund, "The More You See, the More You See", Pablo
Pablo has launched a new active brand platform for recent pitch win Art Fund, the national charity for art, with a campaign inspiring people to get a National Art Pass. "The More You See, the More You See" campaign combines 2D, 3D, static, and moving elements.
Reckitt, "Lemsip It", Havas London
Reckitt has launched a campaign for Lemsip showing different relatable responses to the onset of a cold. The campaign depicts some of the most common - from the 'no choice but to crack on' cold to the dreaded 'cancel all plans' cold, and shows Lemsip as the brand you can look to for your cold and flu, while showcasing different products in its portfolio.