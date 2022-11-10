Work of the week

It's officially Christmas. John Lewis's campaign that has kickstarted the festive season in the UK for more than a decade is finally out.

John Lewis by adam&eveDDB

Created by adam&eveDDB, the large-hearted tear jerker raises awareness of young people in care. It features a sweet foster dad learning to skateboard in a rather moving story.

Claire Pointon, director of customer at John Lewis says: "At John Lewis we care deeply about families, and recognise that they come in many different forms. For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked. We are also very aware that not all care experience outcomes are as positive as Ellie’s. The home Ellie enters is filled with kindness, and the foster father’s actions demonstrate that ultimately, it’s what you do that matters most.” The campaign follows the launch of the ‘Building Happier Futures’ programme from the John Lewis Partnership, which is a long-term commitment to help young people with experience of the care system in a number of ways, including to find meaningful careers.