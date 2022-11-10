Work Of The Week
Work of the week
The best creative, curated
10 November 2022
It's officially Christmas. John Lewis's campaign that has kickstarted the festive season in the UK for more than a decade is finally out.
John Lewis by adam&eveDDB
Created by adam&eveDDB, the large-hearted tear jerker raises awareness of young people in care. It features a sweet foster dad learning to skateboard in a rather moving story.
Claire Pointon, director of customer at John Lewis says: "At John Lewis we care deeply about families, and recognise that they come in many different forms. For our biggest moment of the year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked. We are also very aware that not all care experience outcomes are as positive as Ellie’s. The home Ellie enters is filled with kindness, and the foster father’s actions demonstrate that ultimately, it’s what you do that matters most.” The campaign follows the launch of the ‘Building Happier Futures’ programme from the John Lewis Partnership, which is a long-term commitment to help young people with experience of the care system in a number of ways, including to find meaningful careers.
Argos Christmas by The&Partnership
The joyous film sees a couple preparing for a small, quiet Christmas dinner to which just "a few" people have been invited. Instead what they get is chaotic a Christmas - with family, friends and neighbours all showing up to celebrate together.
Speaking to Creative Salon, Toby Allen said the ad was designed to show how Argos could calm the chaos of Christmas, while also acknowledging the prevailing economic climate.
He added: “Each 10-second is leading to a specific gifting idea or hosting idea so if it's a World Cup crew coming over you've got a big flat screen; if it's a party is coming over you've got a sound system; if it's the the kids coming over you've got a Nintendo Switch. There's basically something for everyone.”
Aldi Christmas Spot by McCann UK
Kevin the Carrot has made his much-anticipated TV return. The campaign parodies Home Alone film, as Kevin gets left behind.
Adam Zavalis, marketing director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas celebrates the joy of being with loved ones and this year more than ever we all need a bit of light entertainment as we celebrate the season together.
Tesco Christmas by BBH
Created by BBH, the campaign taps into people’s commitment to celebrate the festive season despite the current climate. Set to the soundtrack of Europe’s ‘The Final Countdown’, the advert reveals that Tesco has formed ‘The Christmas Party’, a fictional political party which pledges to bring joy in the form of banished bedtimes and a regular bin day.
Christine Turner, creative director at BBH, said:“After the last few years we’ve had, Christmas joy is needed now more than ever. So, for the campaign, we decided to form The Christmas Party from Tesco to help stand up for joy this Christmas. More party hats on dogs? Absolutely. Dinner for five for less than 25 quid? Consider it done.”
McDonald’s Alternative Xmas List by Leo Burnett
Instead of being about material objects, McDonald’s Alternative Christmas List is made up of a series of experiences, each curated to bring families together to enjoy small but meaningful moments of magic.
Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett UK and Global, said: “We can all get a bit carried away by the excitement of Christmas, but we all know it’s those small moments with loved ones that matter the most. We hope the Alternative Christmas List taps into that, particularly in such a difficult year, and gets people up and down the country proper reindeer ready.”
Asda's Xmas Cheer by Havas London
Saving the best for last.
Son of a nutcracker! Asda and Havas London have gotten all of us in the mood - by introducing a very special festive colleague, and star of its 2022 Christmas campaign: Will Ferrell's famous character, Buddy the Elf.
Set to Santa Clause is Comin’ to Town and created by merging classic film footage with newly filmed scenes, the ad is captures an unbridled passion for Christmas.
Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London said: “No one embodies the feeling of Christmas more than Buddy the Elf. We can all identify with that wonderful, wide-eyed anticipation and childlike wonder at every bauble or flake of snow. He lives for Christmas – and right now, that sense of unapologetic joy is just what we need. So, who better to be hired as an Asda seasonal colleague – he’s even branded in Asda colours! It's the perfect partnership for Asda to ensure everyone is able to have the Christmas they deserve this year.”