work of the week

This week's pick of the bunch has a distinctly football theme to it as anticipation of the forthcoming World Cup starts to build. There's also an acknowledgement to the war in Ukraine, a plea to reduce knife crime and a nod to Christmas - something that will become even more pronounced over the coming weeks.

Guinness, "Brothers", Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

The latest Guinness campaign from AMV BBDO in Africa celebrates how football fans find ingenious ways to make the experience of watching the game accessible for everyone.