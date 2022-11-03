work of the week
03 November 2022
This week's pick of the bunch has a distinctly football theme to it as anticipation of the forthcoming World Cup starts to build. There's also an acknowledgement to the war in Ukraine, a plea to reduce knife crime and a nod to Christmas - something that will become even more pronounced over the coming weeks.
Guinness, "Brothers", Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
The latest Guinness campaign from AMV BBDO in Africa celebrates how football fans find ingenious ways to make the experience of watching the game accessible for everyone.
BBC/Cbeebies, "Hey Dugee, the Welcome Badge", Mother
Like thousands of children at schools and nurseries around the UK, children's animation Hey Duggee is joined by some new Ukrainian friends. Duggee’s friends are called Mavka and Swampy the Kittyfrog, who many Ukrainian children will recognise.
Lucozade Sport, "The Very Unofficial England-ish Football Supporter’s Jumper", adam&eveDDB
Adam&eveDDB has create a limited-edition football jumper for Lucozade Sport that fans can collect in celebration of the upcoming festive football season in 2022.
Joshua Ribera Foundation, "Life Cut Short", McCann London
Joshua Ribera, aka Depzman, returns from the dead in an emotional deepfake music video commissioned by The Joshua Ribera Foundation, the charity that combats knife crime in his name. Created by McCann London in partnership with SBTV, the campaign was supported by Jamal Edwards who was integral in the creative conception before his death earlier this year.
Very, "Lots of Days", Grey London
And finally, the online retailer Very has launched its Christmas TV ad celebrating all of the moments that make up the festive season. The film is soundtracked by Wizzard’s Christmas classic “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” and chronicles one family’s multiple festive occasions, celebrating how Christmas is so much more than just the one day.