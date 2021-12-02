Saatchi & Saatchi land a plane using EE Fibre Home Broadband connectivity
The campaign showcases the reliability of the telecoms network
The latest brand campaign for EE sees a plane landed over its Full Fibre Max broadband from a UK family home, demonstrating the network’s reliability in the process.
'Full Fibre', by Saatchi & Saatchi London, includes a family of five continuing with their normal lives all the while Cambridge air traffic control land a plane over the same network connection.
The 60-second TV spot, directed by BAFTA award winning producer Tom Hooper, shows air traffic control sharing relevant data in real time directly to the pilot, aiding the smooth landing at Cambridge airport.
The TV campaign, featuring Kevin Bacon, will be combined with a nationwide out of home campaign and targeted digital activity.
Pete Jeavons, marketing communications Director at BT and EE, said: “Our new campaign is all about EE broadband that can handle anything you throw at it, and this real-life demonstration helps to communicate that in a really exciting way. In today’s connected family home, we know how many devices can be online at one time and this is increasing all the time, so this demonstration was about showing that despite how many devices are already relying on EE Full Fibre, the broadband can still cope with so much more.
Our Full Fibre Max broadband connects 100 devices all at once, so you can download music, stream sport, enjoy glitch-free gaming and even land an aircraft all at the same time, because it can really handle anything you throw at it.”
Guillermo Vega, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, added: "EE's new Full Fibre broadband can handle anything you throw at it, so we put it to the test with a product demo on an epic scale. It was a real team effort from a group of word-class experts in their fields. From an Academy Award-winning director through to the air traffic controllers and our incredible technical production partner The 5Gs, this all-star team came together to make the seemingly impossible, possible."
CREDITS
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi London
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Full Fibre
CLIENT: EE
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi and Saatchi
CCO: Guillermo Vega
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will John
COPYWRITER: Alex Lucas
ART DIRECTOR: Jon Farley
SOCIAL CREATIVE: Alice Dowdall
DESIGNER: Kris Miklos, Alex Lieven, Kerry Roper
PLANNER: Kristian Henschel, Ophelia Stimpson
MANAGING PARTNER: Humphrey Taylor
BUSINESS LEAD: Fergus Waddell
ACCOUNT TEAM: Liz Maunsell, Vitalia Floris, Sophie deGraft-Johnson, Adam Smith
AGENCY PRODUCER: Christian Lobo, Jade Mullem
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Essence
MEDIA PLANNER: Tom Kislingbury, Michael, Bensley, Rachel Cawley
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Smuggler
DIRECTOR: Tom Hooper
EDITOR: Paul Watts / Scott Crane / Bruce Townsend @ The Quarry
PRODUCER: Gustav Geldenhuys
Tech Production : The 5G’s
Technical Director - Oliver Kibblewhite
Senior Producer - Emma Jackson
Creative Director - Greg Furber
Lead Developer - Wim Vanhenden
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Framestore
Colourist - Simon Bourne
VFX Supervisor - Tim Osborne
VFX Shoot Supervisor - Chris Redding
Flame Op - Robin McGloin and Luigi Russo
Designer - David Lochhead
Producer - Alexia Paterson
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Factory Studios, Dan Beckwith : Audio Engineer, Beth Massey : Producer.