Saatchi & Saatchi land a plane using EE Fibre Home Broadband connectivity

The 60-second TV spot, directed by BAFTA award winning producer Tom Hooper, shows air traffic control sharing relevant data in real time directly to the pilot, aiding the smooth landing at Cambridge airport.

The TV campaign, featuring Kevin Bacon, will be combined with a nationwide out of home campaign and targeted digital activity.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications Director at BT and EE, said: “Our new campaign is all about EE broadband that can handle anything you throw at it, and this real-life demonstration helps to communicate that in a really exciting way. In today’s connected family home, we know how many devices can be online at one time and this is increasing all the time, so this demonstration was about showing that despite how many devices are already relying on EE Full Fibre, the broadband can still cope with so much more.

Our Full Fibre Max broadband connects 100 devices all at once, so you can download music, stream sport, enjoy glitch-free gaming and even land an aircraft all at the same time, because it can really handle anything you throw at it.”

Guillermo Vega, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, added: "EE's new Full Fibre broadband can handle anything you throw at it, so we put it to the test with a product demo on an epic scale. It was a real team effort from a group of word-class experts in their fields. From an Academy Award-winning director through to the air traffic controllers and our incredible technical production partner The 5Gs, this all-star team came together to make the seemingly impossible, possible."

